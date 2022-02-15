Opinion

Chris Wood to feel like a snip?

Five players were signed by Newcastle United during a fruitful January transfer window last month, and while four arrived to predominant acclaim, widespread scepticism was reserved for the other.

Chris Wood was the only forward acquired during a Winter spending spree which saw the football club splurge around £90m – more than any other on the planet – with a hefty outlay of £25m reserved for the signature of the 30-year-old New Zealand international.

The former Burnley man’s top-flight record in England, an impressive 50 goals in 155 Premier League matches, did little to reassure a section of the Toon Army, who sensed a tinge of desperation in the deal, which saw the player’s release clause activated.

A subsequent struggle to attract further attacking reinforcements coupled with another long-term injury for Callum Wilson, suddenly thrust Chris Wood into the spotlight. Making him potentially the key signing of the window.

This isn’t to decry the undoubted brilliance of Kieran Trippier, indisputable gifts of Bruno Guimaraes and impressive debuts from Matt Targett and Dan Burn.

However, in the absence of Wood’s arrival, Eddie Howe would now be relying upon a rotation of Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle as his most pertinent striking options.

While it is Trippier who has galvanised the side, the full-back’s impending absence can be partially satiated by a slew of adequate alternatives on the right-hand side of defence – although admittedly the additional loss of Javier Manquillo leaves stocks a tad depleted.

Chris Wood needs to stay fit for the remainder of the campaign, a trend he has happily been known for in his three full top-flight seasons to date, where he has averaged just over 34 league matches.

Like Daryl Murphy before him, our third most expensive signing ever could prove to be little more than a wodge of sticky tape placed upon a gaping abyss, but Wood’s presence has already made a difference, freeing up the likes of Fraser and ASM to do their best work out wide.

Longer term, if Newcastle are celebrating survival in/before May, I don’t envisage the giant Kiwi retaining a pivotal role, neither do I believe Wilson can be trusted to play enough matches as a main striker, with the latter better in a super-sub role a la Michael Owen at Real Madrid.

We live in the present though and as of this moment, Chris Wood is the sole senior striker available with a passable Premier League goalscoring record on his CV. If he keeps us up then suddenly the £25m, which received such contempt from opposition fans, will feel like a snip.

