Opinion

Chris Wood – Just wanted to have a word as a Geordie exile living in Hamilton, New Zealand

Chris Wood is not here with any expectation to score 15 goals this season for Newcastle United.

Let’s just take a minute to reflect on why this tower of a footballer was signed by the Toon.

I hear / read a lot of people saying he is useless, can’t score, £25million way too much etc etc.

What we all need to do, is understand what the Chris Wood role is on a matchday.

He is there to come short, hold onto the ball, play in the midfield player and run the channels.

If he in turn gets 4-8 goals this season and we stay in the Premier League, then he has done his job.

I’m a proud born and bred Geordie who now lives in New Zealand, in the same town as Chris Wood comes from.

I know and mix with a lot of his mates, me being from Melville United and Chris being from Hamilton Wanderers.

And let me just say, some of the things being said against this young fella is not a good look.

Understand the game first and wait for at least six months before you comment (make a judgement).

Onwards and upwards Chris Wood (Wanderers), from a Geordie who used to play for your rivals Melville United.

You are doing a bloody good job mate for Newcastle United!!

