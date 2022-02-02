Opinion

Chris Sutton on Newcastle United – Hate to say it but I have to agree with him this time

Admitting that you agree with Chris Sutton is not an easy thing to do.

Considering some of the nonsense he has came out with in the past about Newcastle United, makes it something that doesn’t come naturally.

However, I have to say that on this occasion, I pretty much completely go with this latest from Chris Sutton.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, Chris Sutton analysing Newcastle United’s January transfer window:

“If you are saying, ‘Are these players an upgrade on what they have got?’…then I think they are.

“No surprise to see Newcastle doing business [in January].

“I think they are better with these players in the team.

“Does it guarantee Newcastle survival? Absolutely not.

“Kieran Trippier was a big deal and I think Eddie Howe would have hoped he could have attracted more players.

“The truth is, Chris Wood was a necessary signing, but you can’t say if you are a Newcastle fan you are going to be overly excited by that…BUT if he gets the goals that keep Newcastle in the division, it will be a good signing.

“Bruno Guimaraes has had rave reviews and looks to be an upgrade.

“I like Matt Targett and I thought he did pretty well at Aston Villa but with [Lucas] Digne coming in he wants to go and play, so I think that is good business.”

Like any fanbase, Newcastle fans will always hope for more.

So many names and price tags mentioned in this latest transfer window AND other clubs (Lille, Sevilla, Reims etc etc) giving confirmation that these were genuine credible bids (unlike the media misinformation we saw under Mike Ashley!!!) for the likes of Botman, Carlos and Ekitike etc etc.

However, as Chris Sutton indicates, the bottom line after any transfer window, is whether you club / team is in a better position?

In Newcastle United’s case this has to be a massive YES!

Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners have improved half the outfield positions in the first team, five signings that go straight into the starting eleven and improve every one of those five positions (you may think Chris Wood isn’t an upgrade on Callum Wilson but he is most definitely a massive upgrade on facing at least a couple of months of what’s left of this season with Dwight Gayle / nobody up front).

Some people would see Chris Sutton as being provocative with, ‘Does it guarantee Newcastle survival? Absolutely not.’

Well, to be honest, I absolutely agree with him.

However, what I would say, is that when you have a situation like this, an absolute car crash of a mess left behind by Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, when you are in the Premier League relegation zone with only seventeen matches to go, I don’t think any level of transfer activity in January would ‘guarantee Newcastle survival’ this season.

It is simple fact, once you are in this situation, it is very difficult to get out of, as when you are down there things tend to conspire against you. As Eddie Howe has found out with luck, refereeing / VAR and ridiculous individual errors from NUFC players meaning less points have been picked up in the 10 PL matches under Howe, than the overall performances have deserved.

If these five January signings had been made in summer 2021, I don’t think there’s any way Newcastle would be now in a relegation position.

If the new owners had been able to come into St James Park in May / June 2021, I think there is no doubt that the overall signings made would have been even better than what we have seen in January AND absolutely zero chance that Newcastle would have been in a relegation spot now (especially with Steve Bruce replaced last summer, rather than the shocking start to the season he was largely responsible for).

Onwards and upwards, hopefully, now.

Chris Sutton gets something right as well about Newcastle United.

This really could be the start of a new NUFC era…

