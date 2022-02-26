News

Can’t disagree with this from Alan Shearer – Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

Alan Shearer enjoying his Saturday afternoon viewing.

The Newcastle United legend reacting as Eddie Howe and his team took a massive step forward.

United playing at the Brentford Community Stadium for the first time in a Premier League match and emerging with all there points.

A very professional dominant display, as VAR directed Mike Dean to look at his pitchside monitor after a reckless challenge from Dasilva. The home side down to ten men with still all but 11 minutes of the game remaining.

Alan Shearer had no doubt about the red card and enjoying a ‘really impressive’ performance from the team.

Two great finishes from Joelinton and Willock sealing the win, whilst Martin Dubravka had to wait until added time before his defence allowed him to make his first save.

Alan Shearer commenting via his personal Twitter account:

11 minutes:

“Horrible challenge from Dasilva.

“Straight red.”

As Alan Shearer says, Mike Dean having absolutely no choice once VAR alerted him to a reckless challenge from Josh Dasilva on Matt Targett.

33 minutes:

“Yeeesssss Joelinton. What a great header.”

Ryan Fraser hangs such an inviting cross up from the left, Joelinton leaping at the back post and powering his header into the back of the net.

44 minutes:

“You f…… beauty Joe Willock.”

Newcastle break from a Brentford corner, Schar finding himself highest up the pitch.

The United defender doing really well, a perfectly measured left footed pass putting in Joe Willock and the NUFC midfielder smashing it into the roof of the net.

52 minutes:

“Welcome back Christian Eriksen.”

An emotional moment as the Denmark international returns to competitive football for the first time since that horrific incident when playing against Finland in June, during the Euros. Eriksen introduced from the subs bench as Brentford struggle for inspiration.

Final whistle:

“A HUGE 3 points for the Toon.

“Really impressive performance again from all the team.

“TOON army magnificent again.

“Safe trip home everyone.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Brentford:

Red card Dasilva (11)

Newcastle:

Joelinton 33, Willock 44

Possession was Brentford 37% (35%) Newcastle 63% (65%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (0) Newcastle 26 (14)

Shots on target were Brentford 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (8)

Corners were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 6 (3)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Lascelles 83), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 90), Murphy (Guimaraes 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

