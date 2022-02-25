News

Callum Wilson boost to Newcastle United “I’ll be back”

Callum Wilson turns 30 on Sunday.

However, whilst hopefully he will be celebrating Eddie Howe’s team picking up another win and making it seven Premier League matches undefeated, at a personal level things have been tough in these last couple of months.

Newcastle United playing really well, 1-0 up against Man U at St James Park, Callum Wilson leading the line so well, he performed an exquisite bit of skill on the ball and then collapsed to the ground. The striker tried to play on but it was clear he was knackered, again.

Such bad luck and the kind of ‘luck’ that has featured throughout Wilson’s Premier League career.

At Bournemouth he had a catalogue of injury problems, including two long ACL knee ligament absences.

Whilst for Newcastle United, both seasons we have seen big positives and negatives via Callum Wilson. Basically, he is a regular goalscorer, when he plays…

Newcastle United have played 62 Premier League games since his arrival, with Wilson starting 37 of them, roughly three in every five – just less than 60%, although that average is going to suffer further, with the striker still set to be out for some time.

Callum Wilson Premier League record for Newcastle United:

37 starts (4 appearances as a sub) and scored 18 goals

3,272 PL minutes in total for Newcastle, at an average of a goal every 181 minutes he is on the pitch

Bottom line, when he plays, Callum Wilson is a goal every other game (90 minutes) striker. Plus that has been playing in a Newcastle United team that for the vast majority of that time, was playing ultra defensive football under Steve Bruce and creating very few chances.

Now he has been talking about his Newcastle United career, the positives and negatives.

Whilst Callum Wilson has one big positive for Newcastle fans when it comes to what impact he could still have on this season, which currently has 14 Premier League matches remaining.

Callum Wilson talking on the most recent episode of the Footballer’s Football Podcast, which he co-hosts with West Ham’s Michail Antonio:

“I am positive that I will be back this season AND have a good chunk of games left.

“I have just got to make sure that when I am back, that I am back to staying, back to making a difference.

“When you ae injured, everyone writes you off, everyone is trying to replace you.

“Everyone is talking about other people coming in to do this, to do that, things like that.

“As a person who is the one who physically can’t go out there and play, if I wasn’t as strong-minded…it affects some players mentally.

“Throughout the coming weeks, we will probably touch on an episode of mental health, because I feel it is a big part of the game.

“It’s not just about rehabbing physically; you’ve got to make sure you are staying focused, staying engaged, mentally as well, because you are seeing your team do well, do amazing.

“I can’t be a part of that and you know you are not going to be a part of that for the foreseeable future at the moment and it just becomes frustrating, wears you down a little bit.

“I’ve taken myself away from the club, from the country, for a week or so and just tried to get myself into that place where you can kick on again as soon you step foot back in the country.

“I’m out here working hard and I have progressed so much over this past week or so, that I’m positive I’m back on the track where I need to be now and closer to getting fit.

“Since I have joined Newcastle, I have had a good run [scoring goals], I think I am almost one in two in terms of goals to games…but it has been stop / start.

“It has been frustrating and it has not been the Newcastle career that I could see myself having…you are scoring goals [when available] but there is so much more to come and so much more to give, that I’m not able to do because I’m not on the pitch.

“It’s annoying…I’m so professional day in, day out.

“I live right, I eat right, I sleep right and do everything right, I am probably one of the first ones in and last ones out at the training ground, then you pick up an injury. That is the most frustrating thing, you are doing everything right and it still catches you out sometimes.”

I have seen some strange comments from Newcastle fans regarding Callum Wilson and the striker situation in general at the club, with regards to next season, if / when NUFC stay up.

I have seen plenty of Newcastle supporters seriously saying, as though it is the most sensible thing in the world, that both Chris Wood and Callum Wilson should be moved on and all new strikers brought in. The reasoning appearing to be, that Wood doesn’t score enough goals and / or isn’t good enough, whilst for Wilson it is that he is too injury prone.

To me, if / when Newcastle United stay up, then I think it makes perfect sense to be keeping both of them. With the ambitious new owners we will be targeting all competitions and so you will need a strong squad.

With both Callum Wilson and Chris Wood being aged 30, I think their value for Newcastle is definitely what they can bring with their goals, all round play and experience, rather than what cash they could generate.

My thoughts would be to sign at least one, possibly two, other strikers, forwards who are younger and potentially able to play various positions. Then you maybe look after Callum Wilson a bit better with no expectation of starting every single Premier League game, whilst Chris Wood could potentially play with Wilson and / or other forwards who offer something else. Plus both could be options from the bench as well, when not making the starting eleven.

We certainly need to move away from this ridiculous situation, where effectively Newcastle United kicked off the season with only one striker. As Dwight Gayle was the only other out and out forward in the squad and Steve Bruce had made absolutely clear he didn’t rate him, Gayle only starting four PL games last season, despite Callum Wilson only able to start in 23 of the 38.

Good luck to Callum Wilson getting back his season for ‘a chunk of games’ to help the team reach that safety line.

