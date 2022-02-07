News

Bruno Guimaraes set for Newcastle United debut – Eddie Howe can’t wait to see him play

Bruno Guimaraes arrived on Tyneside on Friday and trained with the rest of the Newcastle United first team squad on the St James Park pitch that afternoon.

The Brazil international midfielder on a high, after not only making his £35m (eventually could be £42m move to Newcastle United, but also getting his first assist for Brazil in midweek as they hammered Paraguay 4-0 in a World Cup group qualifier.

On Monday morning, Eddie Howe taking his media duties ahead of Tuesday’s match against Everton, the NUFC Head Coach admitting he can’t wait to see Bruno Guimaraes out playing for Newcastle in the Premier League.

The NUFC boss understandably cagey about whether the midfielder will start against the blue scousers and not wanting to give anything away.

However, surely the reality is that in such a key game, such a quality addition is not going to be left on the bench.

Eddie Howe when asked about whether the former Lyon midfielder will start on Tuesday night: ‘The adjustment is bigger if you’re coming from a different league, so with Bruno Guimaraes we’ll have to assess him and make a decision on how quickly we transition him into the team. But he’s certainly someone we love and we can’t wait to see him play in a Newcastle shirt.’

You’d obviously always want longer but including Friday, Bruno Guimaraes will have had four days of training with his new teammates ahead of matchday.

If the 24 year old was coming direct from a South American club / league then yes, I would say it would be unlikely, even foolhardy, to put him in the team so quickly. However, Bruno Guimaraes has been in France three years now and playing in a league very similar to the Premier League, with midfield alternatives not great to say the least and with the Brazilian very much match fit, I think for sure we will see our new star signing facing Everton from the first whistle.

Eddie Howe on potential Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United debut against Everton on Tuesday night:

“I think with every team you join there’s a period of adjustment, even if you’ve been in the Premier League and you’re going to another Premier League club.

“The adjustment is bigger if you’re coming from a different league, so with Bruno Guimaraes we’ll have to assess him and make a decision on how quickly we transition him into the team.

“But he’s certainly someone we love and we can’t wait to see him play in a Newcastle shirt.

“I think he’s going to bring some great qualities to us, and he’s got that composure and calmness that I think we need in our midfield. I’m really, really pleased.

“As for the other guys, I’m really excited to see them transition into the team. They’re experienced Premier League players who’ve both done well for their respective clubs prior to joining us.”

Dan Burn concern:

“Dan has a slight toe problem that has been aggravated in the last few days.

“It’s hopefully nothing too serious. He’s got an infected toenail, so it’s a small thing but sometimes it can be a big thing. Apart from that, we’re all good.”

Frank Lampard now in charge of Everton:

“Every new manager naturally changes the dynamic slightly and asks his players to do slightly different things.

“I think Frank will have his philosophy and his way of playing, and I think that was quite evident against Brentford – I think we saw a team that was playing out from the back, comfortable in possession and certainly attacked very well on the day.

“I fully respect Frank, I know him well. I think he’s an outstanding manager and he’s got a great backroom team with him – really astute people, clever people that have gone in behind him to work with him and the players. I think they have a strong management team, a strong team on the pitch so – as always in every Premier League game – we’re going to have to be at our very best to win.

“If you look back at the Leeds game for us, you saw the performance, the physical effort we gave – some of our best fitness markers of the season we gave in that match to win, and we’re going to have to repeat that here.”

The Callum Wilson situation:

“There is a time when he’s due back but I think that time, as always with these types of injuries, is not absolutely clear,” added Howe.

“I think we go more on how he feels than necessarily a specific time given by the physios or doctors. It’s been slow progress for him since the initial injury – he was recently on crutches. I think he’s come off those crutches now and he’s walking normally, which is a big step.

“But you can see by that update I’m giving you that it’s quite slow.

“We all wish Callum to come back as quickly as possible, but when he comes back he’s got to be fit and ready to give his best. We’re helping him with that day-to-day, but I don’t think it’s going to be short-term.

“Hopefully he can make the last few games of the season and really help us in the key moments.”

