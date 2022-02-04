News

Bruno Guimaraes Friday photos en route to Newcastle United

The early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time) saw Bruno Guimaraes in action in Belo Horizonte.

Ahead of Newcastle United fans looking forward to seeing the exciting new signing playing on Tuesday against Everton.

Bruno Guimaraes the centre-piece of a very busy January transfer window, one of five players recruited at a total cost exceeding £100m, if / when all add-ons are activated, more spent in a month than all of the 14 Januarys under Mike Ashley combined.

Playing against Paraguay and 2-0 up with 17 minutes to go, Bruno Guimaraes replaced Coutinho for Brazil.

This is how Mozo Football summed up the Newcastle midfielder’s impact when coming on:

‘Bruno Guimaraes in just 17 minutes against Paraguay:

28 Touches

1 Assist

24 Passes

96% Pass Accuracy

1 Chance Created

1 Big Chance Created

1/2 Long Balls

100% Ground Duels

2 Tackles

Future is bright for Brazil’

Antony made it 3-0 for Brazil on 86 minutes and then two minutes later it was Rodrygo completing the scoring, making it 4-0 with an assist from the Newcastle midfielder.

A perfect cameo that appears to perfectly set up Bruno Guimaraes for the Newcastle United challenge ahead, the former Lyon star clearly in the best possible frame of mind as he is now set to arrive on Tyneside.

After the match, Bruno Guimaraes declaring:

‘First game in Brazil and first assist.

I waited, worked and fought hard for it. 24 years waiting for this moment.

God is Faithful!!!’

Moving forward to Friday (today), Bruno Guimaraes has been busy on social media announcing his imminent arrival on Tyneside…

On Twitter:

Instagram as well:

Originally it was thought that Bruno Guimaraes wouldn’t arrive in Newcastle until Saturday, so arriving a day early is a big bonus, with that massive Everton match coming up so soon.

The private jet has now landed in Newcastle!

With seemingly the chance of three days instead of only two, training with and getting to know his teammates ahead of matchday on Tuesday, as the real fight for Premier League survival starts now.

