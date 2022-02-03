Opinion

Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood to feature in this Newcastle team v Everton as returns reported

There were some eyebrows raised when Chris Wood elected to head off for international duty with New Zealand, rather than the Newcastle United team bonding / building trip to Saudi Arabia.

The fact that it was for two friendlies and not competitive matches, making the decision difficult to understand.

After scoring a penalty in a 3-1 defeat to Jordan, Chris Wood and his international teammates then found Tuesday’s match against Uzbekistan cancelled, due to three positive Covid cases in the New Zealand squad.

With those affected facing up to ten days self-isolating in the UAE (Where the New Zealand friendlies were being played), it raised concerns on whether Chris Wood was one of the unnamed players to have tested positive, or would then be testing positive when the Kiwis followed up with further testing of close contacts.

However, positive news from Craig Hope of The Mail, who says his information is that Chris Wood is not one of the players affected and is travelling back to the UK, the striker set to be available for this massive match against Everton on Tuesday (8 February).

Bruno Guimaraes is the other Newcastle United signing to have been in international action and he is widely reported to be arriving in Newcastle on Saturday.

Guimaraes getting a confidence boosting cameo performance for Brazil in midweek, impressing when introduced on 73 minutes and laying on the fourth goal in a 4-0 hammering of Paraguay, for whom Miguel Almiron played the full 90 minutes.

The Brazilian midfielder will only have a couple of days training with his new teammates but will surely start in a Newcastle team v Everton along these lines I think…

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

As well as Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes, you would expect all of the other three new signings to start as well.

Unless injuries intervene, I think the two biggest decisions in terms of team selection revolve around whether to play Lascelles or Schar (I know which way the fans would vote on that one…) and whether Ryan Fraser stays in the team.

As well as decisions on which eleven players to start with, interesting to see how Eddie Howe sets his team out as well.

