Bruno Guimaraes – Aim is survival, then win Champions League with Newcastle United who will become a World power

Bruno Guimaraes is under no illusions, the new signings knowing full well that Newcastle United staying in the Premier League is no foregone conclusion.

The Brazil international midfielder saying, ‘we know it is difficult, but we have a really good team and we have made some good signings this season.’

There are 17 Premier League games to go and earlier on Monday, Eddie Howe wouldn’t commit as to whether the new signing would start against Everton.

Bruno Guimaraes though insisting that when he does get the chance to play that, ‘fans can be rest assured that I will give my all on the pitch.’

Whilst all focus is on staying up this season, the 24 year old insists that Newcastle United can be a big power in world football and says that the NUFC owners have assured him that, ‘the main objective in the seasons to come, is to be in the Champions League and eventually to win the Champions League.’

Bruno Guimaraes having his first club interview published and speaking with journalist as his press conference on Monday:

“We are going to be a club with big power in world football.

“The owners were very up front [when we had talks], that this season the idea is to stay in the Premier League.

“However, in the future, the main objective in the seasons to come, is to be in the Champions League and eventually to win the Champions League.

“I’m very happy and I’d like to thank the fans for their affection and all the messages they sent me.

“I hope we can have a great second half of the season.

“I’m really excited, it has always been my dream to play in the Premier League.

“This is a club with a fascinating project, great tradition and passionate fans.

“I’m 100% focused on doing my best and my objective [this season] is to remain in the Premier League, we know it is difficult, but we have a really good team and we have made some good signings this season.

“I’m aiming to go to the World Cup [in Qatar in November / December] and fans can be rest assured that I will give my all on the pitch.

“It is very very beautiful this stadium [St James Park] and I am very happy to be here.”

