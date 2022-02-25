News

Brentford confirm that Christian Eriksen will make debut against Newcastle United

Christian Eriksen will make his Brentford debut on Saturday.

Thomas Frank confirming the news at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

The Brentford Head Coach stating that Christian Eriksen will ‘get on the pitch’ on Saturday afternoon.

Though he didn’t clarify whether that would be as a starter, or more likely, off the bench.

The former midfielder joined Brentford in January and this will be his first Premier League appearance since last playing for Tottenham back in January 2020.

Christian Eriksen last played club football when scoring in a 5-1 win for Inter Milan against Udinese on 23 May 2021.

The midfielder of course hasn’t played a competitive match since that horrific collapse against Finland when playing for Denmark at the Euros on 21 June 2021.

Thomas Frank speaking at his pre-Newcastle United press conference – Friday 25 February 2022:

“Christian Eriksen will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow.

“It’s a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family.”

