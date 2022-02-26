Opinion

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

The Joe Show…huge six pointer goes our way.

It would have been a bit of an understatement to say I was a bit nervous going into our game against Brentford, it had all the hallmarks of a classic Newcastle banana skin game.

Good run of form? Check.

Opposition in terrible form and bereft of morale? Check.

Our first real chance to take a huge step towards safety? Check and check.

However, that was the old Newcastle…this is the new, sleek, well organised Newcastle.

Of course we were helped out massively by Josh Dasilva putting in a shocker challenge just on the 10 minute mark and getting himself sent off, but the way we went on to control the game, was nothing short of brilliant. Our passing was sleek, our flank play was brilliant and we knew when to drop off to allow Brentford a bit of time to run themselves ragged trying to chase the game.

The goals themselves couldn’t have come to more deserving players. Joelinton with a thumping header after again putting in a tremendous midfield display all game, followed by Willock with a clinical finish – a great young talent back to his best and confident once again.

Every player put in a tremendous shift today, from Fraser and Murphy tirelessly running the channels, to Burn and Schar snuffing out what attacks Brentford managed to deliver. Even with only one save to make (in the 93rd minute) Dubravka was switched on and did what needed to be done.

Here are my three big points I take from Brentford 0 Newcastle 2:

Back in control

After a couple of seasons of just hoping there are going to be three worse teams than us, this looks to be a thing of the past.

With an unbeaten streak of seven games now, with only four goals conceded, the only other team with any sort of form around us is Burnley.

With Norwich looking to have gone back to losing ways, Brentford and Leeds dropping like stones, Everton all at sea and Watford incapable of scoring, our consistent performances have had us rise to the lofty heights of 14th. With even the teams above us in shoddy form, keeping this momentum could see us rise ever higher.

Game management on point

Even when facing 10 men, victory is in no way guaranteed.

However, the way Newcastle played made it a forgone conclusion.

It would be easy to go hell for leather and try to batter down a team to try and force the issue, but Howe’s plan kept us calm and in control, from minute 1 to minute 95. Even when Brentford did manage a bit of pressure, a goal or even a shot on target never seemed likely.

This is a team mentality miles away from even a few short weeks ago and it will see us through many games to come.

Confidence boosting performances

A lot of our players will be walking away from that thinking we bossed the game and will be feeling 10 feet tall.

Joelinton finally got another goal, richly deserved after some top-shelf performances. Willock scored in back to back games and Fraser is now receiving plaudits from fans and pundits alike for his workrate.

As with the coaching, the mental strength and will of the players is simply miles ahead of what it once was, and will see them reach heights that would have been inconceivable at the start of the season, I for one am loving it.

With a lot of games in a short space of time on the horizon, I’m looking forward to seeing what happens now. Maybe the days of dreading the kick-off time are finally behind me.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Brentford:

Red card Dasilva (11)

Newcastle:

Joelinton 33, Willock 44

Possession was Brentford 37% (35%) Newcastle 63% (65%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (0) Newcastle 26 (14)

Shots on target were Brentford 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (8)

Corners were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 6 (3)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Lascelles 83), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 90), Murphy (Guimaraes 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

