Opinion

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Brentford 0 Newcastle 2.

A game where VAR gave United a big helping hand on eleven minutes when Mike Dean missed a clear red card, Brentford down to ten men and up against it.

Newcastle taking full advantage, sealing the win by the break with goals from Joelinton and Willock.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 7

Had very very little to do.

I don’t recall Brentford having a shot on target until pretty much the last kick of the game?

Krafth – 7

Another solid game.

He’s obviously limited in what he can do going forward but did the basics exceptionally today and that’s all you can really ask for.

Big job standing in for Trippier.

Schar – 8

Much improved recently and looks more comfortable alongside Burn rather than Lascelles.

Helped to set up the second goal too.

Burn – 9

What a player!

Hard to tell if he really is that good or just such an improvement on the centre backs we’ve had for the past few seasons.

A fantastic signing and if we can stay up, then I’m certainly looking forward to seeing who can partner him next season.

Targett – 9

Another inspirational signing.

A proper left back, up and down the line. Can defend and contribute going forward.

Already making a good case to sign permanently.

Shelvey – 7

Didn’t do an awful lot but did enough throughout to keep the game ticking.

An uncharacteristically disciplined performance you might say.

Willock – 8

That’s the first time I have seen him play well in a long long time (yes I’ve missed the past two games!).

Still don’t think we should get carried away but massive that we now have players like Willock, Shelvey, Fraser who are now contributing positively to the team.

Fantastic finish for the goal.

Joelinton – 8

Can’t believe I’m writing this but by far my player of the season… even more so than ASM.

A fantastic goal and again he was all over the pitch today. So fit and strong.

Fraser – 10

I thought he was the best player today.

Had the beating of his man time and time again. Set up plenty of opportunities. Looked like the Ryan Fraser of old.

Amazing to think of the players Fraser and Joelinton were under Bruce.

Murphy – 7

Lively and energetic in the first half.

His final ball may have let him down at times but I thought he did well and again, much improved.

I was worried when I saw him starting today, and of course the red card is a massive caveat, but still think he did well nonetheless.

Wood – 5

Might seem bit harsh but I think its a fair mark.

Missed several chances, including one sitter.

I didn’t think his link up play was that good either, poor final ball at times that left a lot to be desired.

Let’s hope he can get his first goal soon enough and then get going…

SUBS:

Bruno – 6

Looked keen when he came on.

Few good passes and nice to see him demanding the ball.

We’ve been shocking at holding onto to the ball under Bruce, I think Bruno will be key in us improving that side of the game.

Lascelles – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Almiron – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Brentford:

Red card Dasilva (11)

Newcastle:

Joelinton 33, Willock 44

Possession was Brentford 37% (35%) Newcastle 63% (65%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (0) Newcastle 26 (14)

Shots on target were Brentford 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (8)

Corners were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 6 (3)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Lascelles 83), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 90), Murphy (Guimaraes 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

(Can’t disagree with this from Alan Shearer – Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 match report – Read HERE)

You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg

