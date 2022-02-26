Opinion

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s key victory

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

A huge win for Newcastle United that lifts the team to fourteenth in the table, four points clear of the bottom three.

Each match we ask a number of our regular / irregular writers to give their verdict…

GToon:

“A huge three points for us.

“The players all looked well up for it today and just kept going.

“About time we had a bit of luck with a sending off going our way for once.

“Hopefully today gives us the chance to look towards mid table safety instead of relegation.

“There’s a few teams on the slide around us too and I’m not religious but I reckon if I looked in the book of revelations I’d find a picture of Joelinton.”

Ben Cooper:

“It helps when the opposition get a man sent off after 11 minutes but NUFC coasted to a 2-0 win against an awful Brentford.

“An excellent first half display saw JoeLinton and Willock both finish well, more goals should have come but didn’t.

“That made the second half less comfortable than it should have been but Brentford waited until the 93rd minute to have an attempt on goal.

“In the end it was as easy as it comes in the PL and United look like a team who should fear no one but the top three.

“A complete reversal from the 3-3 draw between these teams at SJP in November.”

Billy Miller:

“With our late season fixtures looking difficult, we needed to have a good run in January and February.

“It couldn’t have gone much better and Howe must be a strong contender for manager of the month.

“Next up a Brighton side that have lost their last three Premier League matches.

“We have a knack of playing teams on a bad run of form but we still have to do the job ourselves.

“We continue to do so.

“14th in the table!

“Can you believe your eyes?”

Brian Standen:

“Organised, professional and fully deserved.

“Tactically everyone knows what they are doing and the Bruce shambles now a distant memory.

“Great to see Christian Eriksen back on a football field also.”

Paul Patterson:

“Top marks for Howe and the lads.

“Up to 14th for the time being and games in hand.”

David Punton:

“What a fantastic day for United.

“The Howe revival carries on, with a vital victory on the road.

“This was huge really.

“It was billed as such and we have gone there and done the business.

“The deserved red card for Brentford a big turning point early in the game.

“Then in comes big Joe and little Joe to bag the points.

“Some clear blue water between us and that drop zone.

“Hard to believe when you think where we were.

“Only two points off Leicester and results elsewhere largely going our way.

“The players keep pushing hard and the job could be done soon.”

Nat Seaton:

“What a great result!!

“Thoroughly enjoyed my day in the sun.

“Did what we had to do after scoring two great goals (albeit against 10 men).

“Willock’s finish was class.

“Looking forward to Brighton next week and hopefully keeping this brilliant run going.

“Up the Premier League we go…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Brentford:

Red card Dasilva (11)

Newcastle:

Joelinton 33, Willock 44

Possession was Brentford 37% (35%) Newcastle 63% (65%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (0) Newcastle 26 (14)

Shots on target were Brentford 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (8)

Corners were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 6 (3)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Lascelles 83), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 90), Murphy (Guimaraes 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

