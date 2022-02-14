News

Better news on Kieran Trippier replacement after England man ruled out – Report

Newcastle United have been making real progress in the relegation battle with an unbeaten run that now goes back some two months.

However, it has come at a price, with recent matches seeing a number of players forced off the pitch with injuries.

Sunday was no exception, as Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo were subbed either side of half-time against Aston Villa.

The England defender went for scans yesterday after being subbed and then returned to St James Park wearing a protective boot. Monday then seeing Newcastle United confirm (see below) that the former Atletico Madrid player has suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

Trippier’s natural replacement would be Javier Manquillo but concerns raised after he was forced off yesterday as well.

Eddie Howe hoping after the match that it wasn’t ankle ligament trouble for the Spaniard who is also ex-Atletico Madrid.

Monday afternoon has seen Craig Hope of The Mail report that he has heard that there is hope within the Newcastle Unietd camp that Manquillo’s injury isn’t too serious.

The man from The Mail is usually very reliable with his inside NUFC info on injuries etc, so lets hope that proves the case once again.

Manquillo is a great back-up player and as was shown on Sunday, can also fill in on the left side. However, on the right is his best position.

If the Spaniard does prove available on Saturday, I would be quite happy to see a back four of Manquillo, Schar, Burn and Targett, with the last named not having been able to play on Sunday due to being on loan from Villa.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 14 February 2022:

‘Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures after fracturing a bone in his foot during Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old scored the game’s only goal at St. James’ Park to help the Magpies to a third successive Premier League win, but had to be substituted early in the second half after sustaining a foot injury.

Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

Everyone at the club wishes Kieran a speedy recovery.’

