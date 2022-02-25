News

BBC Sport pundit with impressive creative reasoning to justify why Newcastle United will lose

An interesting one from BBC Sport.

Brentford have picked up one point from a possible twenty one, losing six games and drawing one, conceding sixteen goals and scoring only four.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last six games, winning three and drawing three, twelve points from a possible eighteen, scoring in all half dozen matches and conceding only four goals in almost ten hours of football.

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson then obviously going for a 2-1 win to…Brentford.

Now I’m not saying this isn’t possible and could well end up the final score on Saturday, the Premier League is a tough division where no match is a sure thing.

However, I have to admire Mark Lawrenson for his impressive creative reasoning when it comes to backing up his hot tip.

The BBC Sport pundit declaring, ‘On form, you’d go with the Magpies to do exactly that [win]…But I actually think this scenario might bring a big performance out of the Bees.’

Lawrenson adding, to justify further why Newcastle could / should lose, ‘As good as they’ve been – and they’ve been very good – their levels are going to drop at some point and the nature of the Premier League means, when that happens, they will probably be beaten.’

So if I have got this right, the man from BBC Sport says Newcastle are playing very well and have done so for the past couple of months BUT at some time they will stop playing well, which will almost certainly mean they’ll get beat!

All good things come to an end, even football teams on good runs of form. However, no reason why if they are properly focused, Newcastle United can’t pick up a point or hopefully more, especially as it is ten weeks now since Eddie Howe’s team conceded more than one goal in a match.

Mark Lawrenson talking to BBC Sport:

“Like Leeds, Brentford are another team on the slide.

“They have taken only one point from their past seven games and a resurgent Newcastle will go above them with a win on Saturday.

“On form, you’d go with the Magpies to do exactly that.

“But I actually think this scenario might bring a big performance out of the Bees.

“Their fans will certainly have a part to play too because this is an absolutely huge game for their season.

“Their collective hunger could make the difference.

“Newcastle have picked up 12 points from their past six games, more than they managed in their previous 19.

“As good as they’ve been – and they’ve been very good – their levels are going to drop at some point and the nature of the Premier League means, when that happens, they will probably be beaten.

“Prediction is Brentford 2 Newcastle 1.”

