News

Alan Shearer selects two Newcastle United stars in his Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including two of the players who impressed in Saturday’s match at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Two weeks ago, Alan Shearer selected Dan Burn in his Premier League best eleven, after the 29 year old Geordie was the clear man of the match on his first team debut for NUFC in the win over Aston Villa.

Last weekend, it was Matt Targett and Joe Willock getting the plaudits from Shearer after their contributions to the draw away at West Ham.

Now this time it is Joelinton and Ryan Fraser, combining for the crucial first goal against Brentford and arguably the two best players on the pitch.

The fact that five different Newcastle United players have been chosen by Alan Shearer across these last three matches, sums up just how much of an impact Eddie Howe has had across the whole NUFC squad, not just one or two players.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Ben Foster (Watford)

Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Mohammed Salisu (Southampton)

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Declan Rice (West Ham)

Joelinton (Newcastle United)

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham)

Harry Kane ( Tottenham)

Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)

Manager of the week

Antonio Conte (Tottenham)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Brentford:

Red card Dasilva (11)

Newcastle:

Joelinton 33, Willock 44

Possession was Brentford 37% (35%) Newcastle 63% (65%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (0) Newcastle 26 (14)

Shots on target were Brentford 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (8)

Corners were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 6 (3)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Lascelles 83), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 90), Murphy (Guimaraes 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce’s ears will be burning with these latest comments from Newcastle United star – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s key victory – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Can’t disagree with this from Alan Shearer – Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 match report – Read HERE)

