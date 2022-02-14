News

Alan Shearer selects Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this weekend in the Premier League.

The NUFC legend including one of the players who impressed in Sunday’s match at St James Park.

Step forward fellow Geordie, Dan Burn.

The lifelong Newcastle fan from Blyth, ending up the clear man of the match on his first team debut for NUFC.

However, Alan Shearer refraining from giving Eddie Howe the accolade of PL manager of the week after making it three wins in a row, instead Frank Lampard chosen after Everton beat Leeds.

Alan Shearer explaining the choices that make up his latest Premier League team of the week:

Fraser Forster (SOU)

“The big man produced a big performance, with some superb saves to earn a deserved point at Old Trafford.”

Seamus Coleman (EVE)

“His goal set Everton on their way. You could see how much it meant to him. Such passion!”

Adam Webster (BHA)

“He was outstanding and showed why some say he deserves an England call-up.”

Dan Burn (NEW)

“What a moment for the Geordie. A commanding display on his debut for his boyhood club.”

Anthony Gordon (EVE)

“He may have been lucky with his goal but it was fully deserved for the Academy graduate, who is becoming a key part of Frank Lampard’s team.”

Fernandinho (MCI)

“The veteran rolled back the years with an outstanding all-round display to keep Norwich quiet.”

Oriol Romeu (SOU)

“Immense in the heart of Southampton’s midfield. Tough in the tackle, creative in attack and even slotted in at centre-back in the first half.”

Donny van de Beek (EVE)

“After struggling for game time this season, he hit the ground running and showed why Manchester United brought him to England.”

Jarrod Bowen (WHU)

“He’s in the form of his life, taking his goal brilliantly and then providing the assist for Craig Dawson’s late equaliser.”

Raul Jimenez (WOL)

“Not only did he show a clinical touch to score but he caused Tottenham Hotspur problems all afternoon.”

Raheem Sterling (MCI)

“He is back in form, as his perfect hat-trick showed. It doesn’t get much better than that!”

Manager: Frank Lampard (EVE)

“Lampard earned his first Premier League win as Everton manager in style. A huge boost to their hopes of staying up.”

