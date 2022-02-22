News

Alan Shearer explains why selected 2 Newcastle United stars in Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the Premier League.

The NUFC legend including two of the players who impressed in Saturday’s match at the London Stadium.

Step forward Matt Targett and Joe Willock.

The previous weekend, Alan Shearer selected Dan Burn in his Premier League best eleven, after the 29 year old Geordie was the clear man of the match on his first team debut for NUFC in the win over Aston Villa.

For many Newcastle fans, Dan Burn was once again (quote literally!) head and shoulders above the rest of his teammates against West Ham.

Alan Shearer though refraining from picking Burn in consecutive weeks, instead going for fellow defender Matt Targett, who the NUFC legend describes as ‘Utterly reliable at the back and gave everything for the Newcastle United shirt.’

Whilst with the ever improving Joe Willock, Shearer declares, ‘His first goal of the season was reward for a performance full of running and quality.’

Alan Shearer explaining the choices that make up his latest Premier League team of the week:

Jose Sa (WOL)

“He was under pressure for much of the match and made important saves, including one in the last minute.”

Tino Livramento (SOU)

“Back in the starting line-up after injury, he was solid in defence and produced an assist.”

Eric Dier (TOT)

“Dier returns from injury, Spurs win. It’s no coincidence. He’s been a key man under Antonio Conte.”

Nathan Collins (BUR)

“Solid as a rock and a great clean sheet. The 20-year-old is finding his feet at the top level.”

Matt Targett (NEW)

“Utterly reliable at the back and gave everything for the Newcastle United shirt.”

Joe Willock (NEW)

“His first goal of the season was reward for a performance full of running and quality.”

Emile Smith Rowe (ARS)

“He made the difference, producing yet another clinical finish.”

Mohamed Salah (LIV)

“That’s 150 goals and counting for Liverpool. His skill and control was outrageous at times.”

Harry Kane (TOT)

“A masterclass in how to play centre-forward. Two goals against the champions, 10/10.”

Emmanuel Dennis (WAT)

“Looked very sharp all-round and got the winning goal with a great diving header.”

Wout Weghorst (BUR)

“The big man scored one, set one up and looks to have given Burnley real punch up front.”

Manager: Antonio Conte (TOT)

His game plan worked to perfection. Managerial genius against one of the all-time greats in Pep Guardiola.

