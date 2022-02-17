News

Alan Pardew verdict on Eddie Howe and Newcastle United under new owners

Alan Pardew has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former NUFC boss also discussing what is happening at another of his old clubs, West Ham.

Alan Pardew seeing massive positive outlooks for both.

With West Ham, he thinks it was a ‘brave’ decision for the owners to go back to David Moyes after having got rid of him only 19 months earlier.

The Hammers having been rewarded with a sixth place finish last season and currently fifth as things stand, potentially going top four if beating Newcastle on Saturday.

As for Newcastle United, Alan Pardew declares ‘They have the financial muscle, probably for the first time since Kevin Keegan’s time, to give those great fans what they’ve always wanted.’

Here’s hoping he is right on this one…

Alan Pardew speaking to the official West Ham site about his two old clubs that meet on Saturday:

“Looking from the outside, it was brave by the West Ham Board to go back to David Moyes – that doesn’t always happen – but it was a good decision.

“David then did what he’s done for most of his career and that is create a team who is hard-edged, knows what it is doing, is organised and more than competitive.

“He had built a really good side and with some of the teams around them perhaps not as strong as they should be – Manchester United and Spurs in particular – it gives West Ham a real fighting chance of what David did at Everton and that is get them into that Champions League spot.

“I almost did it with Newcastle many moons ago but it is very difficult, it’s an exclusive area. My best wishes go to David and his team and I really hope he does that.”

Alan Pardew on West Ham’s Europa League hopes this season:

“We certainly didn’t have a big enough squad at Newcastle.

“We reached the quarter-finals but really paid for it in the league.

“I think David’s squad is a little stronger in terms of depth and he has a great opportunity.

“To win the Europa League would be a real feather in West Ham and David’s cap – and they have a chance. It will be hard because the club I’m working with at the moment, CSKA Sofia, know the strength of that competition.”

Alan Pardew on current West Ham coach Kevin Nolan:

“Kevin was my captain and a great help to me when I first went in at Newcastle.

“He’s a demanding, sound character and he will push things all the way”

Alan Pardew on Newcastle United:

“As for Newcastle, their last three results have been pivotal for them.

“They definitely now have the quality within the group and they have a great young manager in Eddie Howe.

“With the financial backing they now have, everyone will be watching them because they could blast their way up the Premier League quickly over the next few seasons.

“They have the financial muscle, probably for the first time since Kevin Keegan’s time, to give those great fans what they’ve always wanted.”

