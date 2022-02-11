Opinion

‘A much improved mindset at Newcastle United, now paying dividends…’

Form! Yes…Newcastle United displaying some form.

And its fantastic, though maybe not to an Everton, nor a Leeds, fan; snigger-snigger.

Newcastle played at Elland Road last month ahead of the ‘warm weather break’ (that seems to have worked wonders too) and we won, for the first time in an age granted, but an unexpected victory is next-level great.

An exceptionally busy January transfer window was also fantastic, with five newbies. Improved squad and quality improvements throughout. Well done Newcastle United. Approximately £92m spent (not including add-ons).

A much improved mindset across the board at Newcastle United – from the owners down to the most disgruntled fan – due to a rapidly improving team that all can see.

Aye, despite still being in the quagmire in truth (at time of writing a measly unsafe 17th), the outlook is good and OPTIMISTIC.

A thoroughly enjoyable match on Tuesday night by anyone’s standards. Old school football. Start to finish action. Aggression shown by both teams that gave it at times a near derby feeling! Excitement.

The atmosphere was outstanding, the 52,186 inside St James Park including 3,000 travelling Toffees who were the loudest for 106 seconds. The exact period of time that the visitors held the lead.

Everton led via an unfortunate own goal – Targett’s goal-line clearance hitting Lascelles, only for 106 seconds later the NUFC Captain scoring with a blasting header…via the bar and Mason Holgate.

The action continued with ASM laying on the goalscoring chance for Fraser, 2-1 to the Toon and then the Scottish international fouled five or so yards outside the Everton box.

Up stepped man of the match Kieran Trippier to execute a perfect curler into the bottom right, past mackem ‘keeper Pickford who’d struggled to deal with the usual top notch baiting all night!

Sound levels off the scale. We then saw a six minute cameo from our new superstar Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes, who even in that time showed his class, to leave us drooling.

Two in a row as it stands.

Three in a row will be phenomenal IF we beat Villa on Sunday.

We hope. Nothing is a given.

Renewed hope. Hope that has been missing for 14 years. Ownership issues if you somehow didn’t know. Just remember 7th October 2021. Newcastle United Football Club became the richest in the world.

I’m still excited. Relegation remains a risk at Newcastle United, but you know what, optimism remains far stronger.

Howay the lads!

(You can follow the author on Twitter @rogercook1978)

