News

5 Newcastle United players definitely ruled out of West Ham match

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the game against West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation.

Callum Wilson of course continues to be absent, Eddie Howe having previously stated the striker will ‘hopefully be back for the last few games’ of the season.

Matt Ritchie is also on the longer-term injured list, as is Federico Fernandez, although the Argentina international is expected to join in once again with the group training sooner rather than later.

This Friday morning, Eddie Howe confirmed that Kieran Trippier had surgery on Thursday on the broken bone in his foot, the Head Coach indicating the England defender now faces a fight to return to first team action before the end of the season.

Javier Manquillo was also forced off on Sunday through injury and hasn’t trained this week, so won’t be available on Saturday. However, Eddie Howe says they don’t think the ankle issue is a long-term problem.

So altogether, that is five Newcastle United players definitely ruled out for West Ham.

Eddie Howe adding that there were ‘bumps and bruises’ after Aston Villa for other Newcastle United players but he doesn’t anticipate any other players being unavailable at the London Stadium.

Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Newcastle – 18 February 2022:

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier:

“Difficult to give you a timeframe.

“He was operated on yesterday and that went very well.

“But these things are quite complex and he’s going to be out for a period of time. How long that will be, we don’t know.”

On Javier Manquillo:

“He fell awkwardly on his ankle after jumping for a header.

“He tried to carry on and couldn’t.

“He hasn’t trained this week, so he’ll be unavailable for the game, but we don’t think it’s a long-term injury.”

Bumps and bruises:

“We’ve got a couple of bumps and bruises from the game against Aston Villa, which was a big physical exertion – as was Everton – so we hope the rest of the squad is in good shape.”

Howe on centre backs:

“It’s a welcome selection headache.

“These things are difficult for me to manage because you can only pick 11.

“But, I certainly welcome tough calls because it means the players are in a good place and performing well for the team.”

