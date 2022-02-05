News

5 Newcastle United players definitely ruled out of Aston Villa match and 1 doubtful

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the game against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation.

With only just over four days between matches, Newcastle without the luxury of the 17 day gap leading up to beating Everton on Tuesday night.

Callum Wilson of course continues to be absent, Eddie Howe having revealed the shock news on Monday that Wilson has no return date pencilled in yet and will ‘hopefully be back for the last few games’ of the season.

Matt Ritchie is also now on the longer-term injured list, whilst this morning Eddie Howe stated that both Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett are making progress on their recovery but won’t be involved against Aston Villa. The Head Coach indicating that Dummett likely to return before the Argentine international does.

Matt Targett can’t play against Villa as he has been loaned to Newcastle by them, so that makes five Newcastle United players definitely ruled out from the 25 man first team squad.

It could end up being six Newcastle United players unavailable in total, as Kieran Trippier has a calf issue after the Everton win.

The good news is that Eddie Howe doesn’t believe it is a serious problem for the England full-back but it will be a late decision whether or not to play him on Sunday.

More good news in that despite it getting feisty at times on Tuesday between the two sides and Newcastle putting a lot into the match, there are no other new injuries.

Also on the positive side, the NUFC Head Coach making clear that both Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn are ready to make their first starts for Newcastle United, if selected…

Eddie Howe speaking at his pre-Aston Villa press conference:

On Kieran Trippier:

“We don’t think it’s a long term injury but we’ll have to make a late call on him.

“He’s been so important for us in recent games.

“I thought he was outstanding against Everton, highlighted by his free-kick.”

Eddie Howe on injuries:

“Apart from Kieran [Trippier], we have no fresh injury concerns.

“Paul Dummett is getting closer and Fede Fernandez is making good progress but still hasn’t trained with the group.”

Eddie Howe on the left-back spot due to Matt Targett’s ineligibility:

“Dan Burn is an option for us and it’s great that I’ve got a couple of options in that position.

“Manquillo has done really well at left-back – he came on against Leeds and made a huge impact.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes:

“He’s ready to play.

“He’s shown all the technical qualities that we love about him in training already but it’s a case of managing the group and making sure I make the right selections.

“I thought the midfield balance against Everton was really good.”

