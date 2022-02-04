News

4 Newcastle United players ruled out of Everton match and 1 doubtful – Really bad news on Callum Wilson

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Monday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the crunch game against Everton on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation.

Despite the 17 day gap between matches, Newcastle having their fair share of injury and fitness issues.

Eddie Howe revealing the shocking news to journalists that Callum Wilson has no return date pencilled in yet and will ‘hopefully be back for the last few games,’ which would tend to suggest Howe thinking end of April for the striker’s return. Newcastle scheduled currently to play Liverpool at home on 30 April, before then three games in May – Man City away, Arsenal home and Burnley away. Plus the postponed away matches at Southampton and Everton still need to be fitted in somewhere.

More immediate concerns though, with Eddie Howe confirming that as well as Callum Wilson, he will be missing at least another three Newcastle United players, as Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie and Federico Fernandez are also unavailable.

On top of those, Eddie Howe also told journalists that Dan Burn is a doubt with a toe injury.

Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Newcastle – 7 February 2022:

“Matt Ritchie will be out.

“Joelinton has trained, which has been really good news.

“We haven’t seen Paul Dummett training again yet.

“Fede is getting closer. Today is his first day back with the sports science guys – he’s moving away from the physios and back to fitness work – but is still a few weeks away from playing.”

Eddie Howe on the Newcastle United official Premier League 25 man squad:

“(Leaving out) Ciaran Clark was really related to bringing Dan Burn in.

“With Isaac Hayden’s injury – probably not back until April – we can’t carry too many players in that situation because we also have Callum Wilson.

“Jamal [Lewis] has been struggling with a long-term groin injury for the last year. He recently suffered a hamstring injury, as well. We felt it was too big a risk to carry two left backs that weren’t a 100% fit because Dummett also picked up injury.

“I feel for the lads we’ve left out because it’s a tough process.

“We did give them a chance to go out on loan because I felt that’s the only way I could be fair to them.”

