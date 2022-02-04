News

4 Aston Villa players ruled out of Newcastle United match and another 2 doubts

Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media on Friday afternoon.

The Aston Villa boss talking to to journalists ahead of facing Newcastle United.

Steven Gerrard giving an update on injuries, fitness and likely availability.

Marvelous Nakamba is long-term injured with a knee problem, whilst Steven Gerrard revealed that Bertrand Traore has picked up a hamstring injury and will be out for a few weeks.

Leon Bailey is nearing a return but won’t be ready for this Newcastle match.

Whilst Villa’s best defender, Ezri Konsa, misses out due to suspension, two yellow cards against Leeds in that excellent midweek 3-3 draw.

That makes four Aston Villa players definitely missing on Sunday, whilst Steven Gerrard has another two doubts.

Both Coutinho and Buendia were forced off against Leeds, with Steven Gerrard confident his Brazil star should be available on Sunday, however, the Argentina international midfielder is a ‘serious doubt’ and sounds very unlikely to make it.

Steve Gerrard press conference ahead of facing Newcastle United:

“Newcastle United have come through a transfer window and made some real good additions to what they already had.

“They have got some dangerous players, Eddie’s got a good style and we go there giving them the utmost respect.

“Every team and every challenge in the Premier League is tough, difficult and dangerous in different ways, so we have to respect that and prepare in the best possible way.

“Eddie’s doing a fine job so far.

“He’s a terrific manager with big experience and he’s done well wherever he’s been.

“He’s someone I’ve got the utmost respect for and it’s a different challenge for him.

“My job is to try and prepare my team to beat him on Sunday; that’s all my focus is.

“Newcastle are a great club with fantastic support, historically. That comes with its own pressures, but so does every job in the Premier League.”

On team news:

“Phil [Coutinho] is fine.

“He got a bit of cramp in a few different areas and he tired a lot – he gave a lot to the game.

“In terms of being available for Newcastle, I’m sure he’ll be fine with a couple of recovery days.

“Emi [Buendia] is slightly different because he has had some contact, he had a big whack in his hip area which is really sore. He’s certainly a big doubt right now, but we’re hoping with some treatment and some good recovery days that maybe he’s got an outside chance.

“At the moment, he’s a serious doubt.”

On Philippe Coutinho…

“His vision is a major strength to him as a player. He’s lovely on the eye to watch, his technical ability is high level. I don’t think I have to go on about Phil Coutinho the player, you just have to watch and admire the class with which he goes about it.

“For me, the key thing was to get him up to speed from a physical point of view and we’re still working on that. He can get fitter and stronger and he will do with more training and games.

“Then it was about getting him enjoying his football again, being around the boys, smiling and looking forward to playing. You can see in his performance that he feels this is his stage again.

“He was desperate to come back to the Premier League and we’ve given him everything he needs to go out there and perform. For me, the good thing about Phil is he’s so humble, so level-headed, he’s so grounded that you wouldn’t think you were dealing with a world class star if you spoke to him day-to-day. He’s just a great human being.”

