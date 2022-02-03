Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0

Sunday afternoon ended Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0.

What a day, maybe not the best game of football you will ever see, BUT commitment and focus was immense from the home side to get the job done and make it three wins in a row.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is Jane Clark.

POSITIVES

Kieran Trippier

What a signing!

He only arrived at St James Park six weeks ago but it feels like Kieran Trippier has been here for a serious amount of time already.

Can you remember what all our enemies were saying…seen better days…only coming here for a final massive pay deal and will coast through his time at Newcastle…why buying defenders when need players to score goals…

Well, if this is somebody only here to pick up the cash, I would love to have seen Trippier playing when he was really bothered!

He has been immense, making players around him better as well AND scoring those much needed key goals.

Working together

When manager / head coach, players and fans are all as one, Newcastle United and St James Park can be a truly mighty place.

When added to that, you have the new club ownership ticking so many boxes in terms of how they are running things off the pitch, it is even more potent.

That moment on Sunday when the final whistle went…how you wish you could have bottled it and took it home, to be relived time and time again.

I’m coming home Newcastle, it’s like I’ve never been away…

I can’t get that advert out of my head…’I was born in Blyth but made in the Royal Navy.’

Dan Burn also from Blyth, just like that Geordie in the Royal Navy advert, which shows at times you may have to move away to find your true potential.

Whilst travelling around the globe is the making of so many young men and women in the Royal Navy, for Dan Burn it has been a journet via the exotic outposts of Darlington, Fulham, Yeovil, Birmingham, Wigan and Brighton.

The lifelong Newcastle fan from Blyth returning at the age of 29 to the club where he didn’t make it as a kid, then putting in a man of the match performance. Never mind the movie ‘Goal’, this is the real stuff of dreams!

NEGATIVES

Kieran Trippier

A brilliant opening half a dozen weeks of helping Newcastle to ten points from four Premier League starts.

However, now facing at least six weeks on the sidelines after breaking a bone in his left foot, potentially up to eleven or so weeks out according to media estimates of his recovery, which could mean the last few matches at best he could be available for.

All of that remains to be seen BUT at least this particular negative us mitigated by the performances we have seen from both longstanding players and other new signings in recent games.

St James Park

Yes, St James Park is a problem.

It isn’t big enough.

Around 49,000 of us were lucky enough to be there on Sunday, as well as the 3,000 travelling Villa fans.

However, that 49,000 only scratches the surface of how many people want to go and watch Newcastle United, when there is something more than just existing / survival in the club’s mission statement.

Think of all those kids desperate to watch NUFC now that there is a bit of hope, just because you personally happen to already have a season ticket, doesn’t mean a 52,000 capacity is enough

The vocal minority

I know you shouldn’t take any notice but some Newcastle fans are really clueless, which you get in any fanbase, of any club.

A lot of this exists online but on Sunday I had this bloke behind me, not one of the regulars so I assume he was using somebody else’s season ticket…what a knacker!

One of his many ways of making himself look / sound stupid, was a stockpile of comments that he regularly trotted out, the most regular one being ‘Hit him!’

This was shouted every single time the opposition had the ball for more than five seconds without being challenged / pressured by a Newcastle player.

It was comical to hear him in one breath shouting for Newcastle’s players to ‘Get out on them’…only for then the odd time when a Newcastle defender lost their composure and committed when they shouldn’t and got bypassed, the same idiot would then be shouting ‘ What are you doing, get back in position’…

I think you get the idea.

That is the great thing about season tickets IF you get a good group of people around you, it makes for an enhanced match experience as you are largely protected from knackers in your vicinity. At the Brighton game I might have a word with the usual occupant of that seat behind me, just checking he won’t be missing too many other games in the future!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – Sunday 13 February 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Trippier (35)

Aston Villa:

Possession was Newcastle 37% Villa 63%

Total shots were Newcastle 10 Villa 11

Shots on target were Newcastle 2 Villa 1

Corners were Newcastle 3 Villa 6

Crowd: 52,207 (3,000 Villa)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 48), Schar, Burn, Manquillo (Dummett 45+5), Shelvey, Willock (Bruno 90+2), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

