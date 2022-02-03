Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

Saturday afternoon ended Brentford 0 Newcastle 2.

A totally dominant performance from NUFC, with thankfully VAR on hand to produce the red card that Mike Dean missed in the eleventh minute.

Great strikes from Joelinton and Joe Willock sealing the win by half-time.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is David Punton.

POSITIVES

Fab Fab

Amid the maelstrom of plus points that swirl around this rejuvenated Newcastle side, let’s sing praises for our Swiss super stopper Fabian Schar.

A clean sheet and an assist on Saturday in harness with Dan Burn. His attitude and experience are spot on. When Fab is on song he’s pretty damned good.

For the killer second goal he showed amazing technique for a defender, taking a delicious touch that opened up the pitch for the breakaway. Then that lovely slide rule pass for Willock to apply the finish.

Schar is marshalling the backline too and the manager has faith in him. It’s no shock to see him performing better under Eddie Howe than Steve Bruce.

You could apply that to nearly every player at the club right now.

What I’d love to see is a Fab special, one of those outrageous goals that we all know he’s got in his locker.

Ref justice

What a wonderful sight it was to behold our old mucker Mike Dean having to overturn that decision and award the red card when the VAR intervened.

It was a big turning point in a massive game. Thankfully it went our way for a change. The moment arrived when the Brentford player Dasilva tackled Matt Targett in the 11th minute.

Dean, a ref who has shafted us before, blew for a free-kick in favour of the home side. In the old days that was the shafting, right there. Brentford would have gone on to nick the game – perhaps.

Instead, the video assistant got involved, and oh look, the footage showed clearly that Targett was lucky not to have a snapped ankle.

Dean’s face told it’s own story as he reversed the decision, almost begrudgingly it seemed.

Crucially, it swung the game our way and we didn’t look back, capitalising on the advantage to see off the Bees.

The life of Ryan

The turnaround in fortunes for Ryan Fraser is stark. He looked lost and almost disinterested in being at the club under the previous manager.

Since Eddie Howe came in, this is a player transformed. An attacking threat and a relentless work rate to match it.

Here he grabbed the assist for Joelinton’s fantastic headed goal and he was a constant menace out wide.

Long may that form continue. What a cracking player.

NEGATIVES (Are there any?)

To be frank, Thomas

I was astonished to see Brentford boss Thomas Frank suggesting it wasn’t a red card.

The affable Dane has done a great job down there but he’s got that one very wrong. It was a red card all day long, and it if was t’other way round he’d have agreed with it.

Getting the boot

It was a sad sight to see Kieran Trippier with that boot on his broken foot. Our star man was doing his bit for the cause, and even travelled down with the team despite being on crutches.

Seeing him with that boot on was a frustrating reminder that it’s going to be a while until we see him in action again.

Get well soon KT.

Hard work still to be done

The win takes us to 25 points heading into the Brighton game.

The gap to the drop zone remains at four. There is no room for complacency.

A huge stride towards safety has been taken but much work hard work lies ahead.

We’re going to need another four or five wins. The players need to keep pushing hard from here.

Being two points behind Leicester is a minor miracle but let’s not look up the table too much and lose focus.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Brentford:

Red card Dasilva (11)

Newcastle:

Joelinton 33, Willock 44

Possession was Brentford 37% (35%) Newcastle 63% (65%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (0) Newcastle 26 (14)

Shots on target were Brentford 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (8)

Corners were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 6 (3)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Lascelles 83), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 90), Murphy (Guimaraes 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

(Steve Bruce’s ears will be burning with these latest comments from Newcastle United star – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s key victory – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Can’t disagree with this from Alan Shearer – Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 match report – Read HERE)

You can follow the author on Twitter @DavePunton

