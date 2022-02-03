News

3 Newcastle United players definitely ruled out of Brentford match – With 2 doubts

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the game against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation.

Callum Wilson of course continues to be absent, Eddie Howe having previously stated the striker will ‘hopefully be back for the last few games’ of the season. Whilst Wilson himself said this week ‘I am positive that I will be back this season AND have a good chunk of games left.’

Matt Ritchie is also on the longer-term injured list, as is Kieran Trippier, who had surgery on the broken bone in his foot, the England defender facing a fight to return to first team action before the end of the season.

So altogether, that is three Newcastle United players definitely ruled out for West Ham.

On top of that trio, there were another three Newcastle United players with question marks.

Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Newcastle – 25 February 2022:

“Manquillo has done some training this week and has made a swift return from his injury, so he’ll be in the squad.

“Ryan Fraser missed the early part of training but has done a couple of days as the week’s progressed, so we expect him to be fit.

“We are going to make a very late call on him [Allan Saint-Maximin].

“It’s not serious, as we said initially.

“He’s been away for some intensive treatment.

“We hope he’s back in the team and making an impact very soon.

“When that’ll be is slightly unclear.”

In the main part of his pre-Brentford press conference, Eddie Howe added this insight about his Spanish full-back:

“Javier Manquillo has came through a couple of training sessions this week.

“I wouldn’t say that he is 100 per cent fit but he is certainly getting closer to being fit and available.”

Taking what Eddie Howe has had to say overall, as well as Trippier, Wilson and Ritchie definitely missing, it appears that Saint-Maximin and Manquillo won’t be considered to start tomorrow.

With Manquillo it sounds almost certainly that he will be named on the bench, however, if ASM ends up amongst the subs it will be a massive bonus. Good news that Eddie Howe is saying the calf issue isn’t serious but Brighton in eight days time sounds more likely for the Frenchman to be back involved, hopefully starting.

Good news that Ryan Fraser is set to be available against Brentford after his improved recent displays.

Whilst another positive is that strength in depth appears to be returning, at least in some positions, Federico Fernandez named on the bench last week and he has now had another week’s training to get him fully fit and available, if called upon.

