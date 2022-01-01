Opinion

Which 6 Newcastle United players should be kept as a base to move forward? Vote now

The question we are asking today is: ‘Which 6 Newcastle United players should be kept as a base to move forward?’

With new owners in place, a lot of change expected at St James Park as we move forward.

For the consortium that took over Newcastle United, their very first transfer window having opened today.

Of course, you can’t change an entire team / squad overnight, or even in one window…

So we are asking you to name six choices from the 26 listed below, that you think are the best Newcastle United players to keep as a starting base moving forward.

The half a dozen of the current Newcastle United squad that you think stand out as players who could play a part in a progressive better future at St James Park.

Or who at the very least, can help this football club in the transition from one cast adrift and floating aimlessly, to one with ambition for the future.

***Poll now closed, please go HERE to see the results.

