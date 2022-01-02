Opinion

We asked NUFC fans which 6 Newcastle United players should be kept…Intriguing results

The question we were asking NUFC fans on Saturday was: ‘Which 6 Newcastle United players should be kept as a base to move forward?’

With new owners in place, a lot of change expected at St James Park as we move forward.

For the consortium that took over Newcastle United, their very first transfer window having opened yesterday.

Of course, you can’t change an entire team / squad overnight, or even in one window…

So we were asking you to name six choices from the 26 listed below, that you think are the best Newcastle United players to keep as a starting base moving forward.

The half a dozen of the current Newcastle United squad that you think stand out as players who could play a part in a progressive better future at St James Park.

Or who at the very least, can help this football club in the transition from one cast adrift and floating aimlessly, to one with ambition for the future.

Here are the results, percentage of NUFC fans who picked each of the Newcastle United players with one of their half dozen choices (all percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number):

99% Saint-Maximin

90% Wilson

87% Joelinton

71% Dubravka

51% Almiron

49% Willock

27% Schar

24% Lewis

17% Shelvey

14% Sean Longstaff

14% Fernandez

13% Fraser

9% Murphy

9% Lascelles

6% Manquillo

5% Dummett

4% Matty Longstaff

3% Hayden

3% Woodman

2% Ritchie

1% Darlow

1% Krafth

0% Gayle

0% Hendrick

0% Clark

0% Gillespie

A very clear result…

Overwhelmingly, 99% Saint-Maximin.

Then 90% Wilson and 87% Joelinton, the man of the moment and a remarkable turn around.

Not maybe at his best since return this season but still 71% Dubravka, more than seven in ten voting for the keeper.

Then making up the half dozen, around half of the NUFC fans voting, selecting 51% Almiron and 49% Willock.

You then drop way down to roughly a quarter of fans selecting 27% Schar and 24% Lewis, before another sharp drop to the other 18 players, headed by 17% Shelvey.

