News

Watford Official Announcement – New (new!) manager appointed

Watford sacked 41 year old Xisco Munoz in October (2021), replacing him with a 69 year old Claudio Ranieri, who found himself sacked yesterday (24 January 2022).

Friday saw Watford lose 3-0 at home to relegation rivals Norwich, Ranieri lasting less than four months and only 14 matches, which consisted of eleven defeats, two wins and a draw.

His final nine matches seeing eight defeats and just the one draw, against Newcastle United…

Tuesday night (25 January 2022) has now seen Watford unveil their latest manager, the fifteenth permanent one since 2012/13.

This time it is a now 74 year old Roy Hodgson who is giving this job a try.

Having started the season with 41 year old Xisco, by following that up with further appointments of a 69 year old and 74 year old, the Watford owners in a clear shift towards experience, as they look for somebody to save them from relegation this season.

The full list of Premier League managers to go this season so far:

3 October 2021 – Xisco Munoz (Watford) with Claudio Ranieri announced 4 October 2021.

20 October 2021 – Steve Bruce (Newcastle United) with Eddie Howe announced 8 November 2021.

1 November 2021 – Nuno (Spurs) with Antonio Conte announced 2 November 2021.

6 November 2021 – Daniel Farke (Norwich City) with Dean Smith announced on the 15 November 2021.

7 November 2021 – Dean Smith (Aston Villa) with Steven Gerrard announced on the 11 November 2021.

21 November 2021 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man Utd) with Ralf Rangnick announced on 29 November 2021.

16 January 2022 – Rafa Benitez (Everton) sacked…

24 January 2022 – Claudio Ranieri sacked (Watford) with Roy Hodgson announced on 25 January 2022.

So that is eight gone already, two of them from Watford!

In the 2020/21 Premier League season, only four in total lost their jobs during the campaign.

Watford Official Announcement – 25 January 2022:

‘Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club’s manager.

The ex-England national team boss is joined by his trusted assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets so admirably from 2002 until 2005.

Best known for leading the Three Lions during a four-year spell which took in Euro 2012, World Cup 2014 and Euro 2016, Hodgson has also managed extensively at club level in England and across the world.

Most notably in this country, he led Fulham to their highest ever Premier League finish and Europa League qualification, where the Cottagers knocked out the likes of Juventus, Wolfsburg and Hamburg on their way to the final, eventually losing to Atlético Madrid.

Named 2010 LMA Manager of the Year for his Craven Cottage exploits, Hodgson was appointed Liverpool manager the following season and later took the reins at fellow Premier League clubs West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

He led the Eagles to an 11th-placed finish in 2017/18 despite taking over a team that had lost its first four league matches without finding the net.

Internationally, Hodgson has held the manager’s position with the likes of Malmo, Inter Milan, Copenhagen and Udinese – and he also led the national teams in Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Finland.

Hodgson and Lewington begin preparations immediately for Watford’s next Premier League fixture; away to Burnley on Saturday February 5.

Welcome to Watford, Roy. And welcome back, Ray!’

