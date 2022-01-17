Opinion

Watford fans comments on Newcastle fans, late equaliser and what it means, how good/bad are NUFC

Watford fans were looking at an eight defeat in a row (all competitions).

A 49th minute solo goal from Allan Saint-Maximin looking to have taken all three points.

However, never underestimate Newcastle’s ability to gift a way back into the game, Almiron should never have allowed the cross to go in and Lascelles shouldn’t have lost the aerial duel.

To Watford’s credit they hadn’t given up and when Pedro headed home, you couldn’t really argue with the end result.

There weren’t many Watford fans who had made the trip up, somewhere around 1,200 to 1,500, but there were big celebrations up in Level 7.

A Newcastle win would have seen themselves and Watford swap places, with Ranieri’s team heading into the bottom three. That equaliser ensuring this didn’t happen and we will shortly see what effect this has in terms of momentum and confidence for the two clubs.

So what did Watford fans make of the match and visit to Newcastle Upon Tyne…

Watford fans commenting via their WFC Forums message board:

‘It was a much better performance than I expected, however, it was really a Championship fixture in essence. Newcastle have very little menace about them and only one win for them this season is understandable. They need to do a lot more business in the transfer market to have any hope of staying up.

Can’t get over the importance of that equaliser. Could have changed the entire direction of this season. Ranieri stays at the club, Newcastle remain below us with their confidence dented. Watford buoyed by that late equaliser and go into the next two games with a positive mindset.

I think there’s every reason to think we’ll improve from here on in, especially if we sign a couple more players to improve what we have. Newcastle, Norwich and Burnley could be in a real spot of bother if we win our next two.’

‘Credit to NGakia , he defended so well against Maximan, just unlucky that his one error lead to a goal.’

‘His error was one you get from young players. He got the wrong side of ASM. He must learn from that though.’

‘ASM still had a heck of a lot to do after Ngakia’s error, so it while it ultimately lead to a goal it’s a lot more forgivable that some of the errors we’ve seen this season.

All the same, he really should have just pulled ASM down at that point.’

‘Not sure if it’s been mentioned, but a lot of credit must go to Ranieri for his changes on Saturday. You live and die by them as a manager/head coach. Get them right you’re a genius, get them wrong and you’re sacked.’

‘If it’s possible, I will swap Maximim for Sarr right now. He puts in more effort than Sarr in all games. Most people I have come across though thinks Maximim and Adama Traore are average players because they are not known for scoring hattricks on games or having lots of assist. But for me a player like Dennis will flourish more playing in the same team with either of them than Sarr because whenever Maximim has the ball and running towards goal, most teams make plans for two or three players closing him down which gives another player more space to express themselves, unfortunately for Newcastle, Wood, Wilson and Joelington ain’t the type to benefit from playing with Maximim.’

‘ASM is a match-winner on his day, but is far too sulky as a player. He has purple patches in form, but it’s far too fleeting. He’s more off than on. Even the Newcastle fans are happy to get rid.’

‘Most telling was the mood of the Newcastle fans, players and especially the manager after the game. Eddie Howe said he was hugely disappointed, he looked totally gutted and demoralised.’

‘Newcastle is always a decent away day and yesterday was no different. The Geordies have always been deluded but they are on another level now partly because of their newfound wealth and partly because of smug Saint Eddie.’

‘The way a minority of our fans acted upon leaving was an embarrassment, celebrating like it was some famous victory. Banging on the windows of cars, gesturing and trying to look for a fight when Newcastle fans just appeared to view them as irrelevant.

I always thought Newcastle fans were deluded, however, that was not the impression I got this weekend.

Quite the opposite. Decent bunch and a proper ground in the city centre.

Were it not for the blood money and the fact we’re in a relegation scrap with them i may have wished them well for the future!’

‘The most important thing was stopping Newcastle getting any momentum or confidence from a win. They looked as poor as ever and the expectation of their big crowd will always count against them the longer it goes on. Job done.’

‘Whatever happens the rest of the season, yesterdays goal will be long remembered, Pedro has absolutely no right to get the header in.’

‘Great weekend away in Newcastle.

I know the Newcastle fans expect too much but they are a good bunch even if a little deluded.

No hostility, no home fan only pubs, no issues wearing Watford colours in any bars.

How Saturday football should be.

Lots of orange looking women though.’

‘The huge, marauding swarms of mini-dressed party women hunting in packs in near freezing temperatures.’

‘I wish we’d signed ASM instead of Sarr.’

‘I guess if Newcastle had won the game would’ve not been 2nd last on MOTD?’

‘It would have been 2nd behind the gods of City v Chelsea. Newcastle failing to win is not a story.’

‘It was important not to lose today as Newcastle would have leapfrogged us and it could have kickstarted their season. They had clearly bookmarked this game as a game they should and had to win in front of their home fans with their new signings. Yet they didn’t.’

‘I’ve never seen the ‘tame’ Geordies I ‘know’ so angry. Having lived amongst them I know how violent/spiteful they can be.’

‘You make this sound like you were a missionary working with some remote African tribe.’

‘We do have someone from midfield getting into the box, unfortunately it’s Sissoko.’

‘Two draws all season and both against Newcastle.’

