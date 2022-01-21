Watch Leeds v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings on Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Leeds v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Newcastle United have a 17 days gap after this match, before they face Everton and then Villa at home in the space of six days. Whatever happens at Elland Road it won’t be possible for Newcastle to climb out of the relegation zone (unless Watford v Norwich is a draw and NUFC win by 10+ goals) this weekend but a point or better would be massive in terms of giving confidence and momentum.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 5 Digitalb
Algeria beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Angola SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Argentina Star+, ESPN Argentina
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport 9/HD, Sky Go
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Barbados RUSH
Benin SuperSport Variety 2
Bermuda RUSH
Bolivia Star+, ESPN Peru
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Brazil GUIGO, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Bulgaria Diema Sport, Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport Variety 2
Chad DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Chile Star+, ESPN Chile
China QQ Sports Live, Migu, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi
Colombia Star+, ESPN Colombia
Comoros SuperSport Variety 2
Congo SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Congo DR SuperSport Variety 2
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Curacao RUSH
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 5
Czech Republic Premier Sport 2
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN Sports English 2, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, DStv Now
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH
Ecuador ESPN Colombia, Star+
Egypt beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Ethiopia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Gambia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Germany Sky Sport 9/HD, Sky Ticket, Sky Go
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Greece Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong 622 Now Premier League 2, Now Player
Iceland SíminnSport
India JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv
International NUFC TV
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2
Iraq beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Ireland Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio Newcastle
Israel Sport 1
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Kosovo IPKO TVim
Kuwait beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Lebanon beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Libya beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Mauritius SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Mayotte SuperSport Variety 2
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Mozambique SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Namibia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Nigeria SuperSport Variety 2
Norway TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2
Palestinian Territory beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay Star+, ESPN Peru
Peru Star+, ESPN Peru
Poland Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO
Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Reunion SuperSport Variety 2
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport Variety 2
Saint Helena SuperSport Variety 2
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety 2
Senegal SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Sierra Leone SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Singapore 103 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovakia Premier Sport 2
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN Sports English 2
South Africa SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App
South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2
Spain DAZN
Sudan beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Sweden V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2
Tanzania SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Thailand True Premier Football HD 3
Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola
Togo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2
Turkey S Sport+
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom BBC Radio Newcastle, Talksport 2 Radio UK
United States UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Uruguay Star+, ESPN Peru
Venezuela Star+, ESPN Colombia
Vietnam K+ LIFE
Yemen beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Zambia SuperSport Variety 2
Zimbabwe SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Leeds v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]