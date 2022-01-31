Transfer Rumours

Three more deadline day Newcastle United signings and three players heading out of St James Park?

Here we are then, deadline day, with three Newcastle United signings already in the bag.

Kieran Trippier (£12m) and Chris Wood (£25m) recruited in the first two weeks of January, enabling them to both play in the two Premier League fixtures this month, helping the club to pick up four points from a possible six.

Then yesterday (Sunday 30 January) seeing the exciting signing completed of Bruno Guimaraes, the 24 year old Brazil international midfielder arriving from Lyon. The set transfer fee being £35m, plus another £6.65m possible to be added, depending largely on whether survival is achieved this season.

The French club also revealing in their detailed statement, that if Newcastle sell Bruno Guimaraes in the future, Lyon will be entitled to 20% of any profit NUFC make.

Attention now turns to potential deadline day Newcastle United signings and for once it looks like it may well be worth staying alert right up to that 11pm deadline. Which as I write this (7am Monday) is only 15 hours away.

So what is likely to happen?

Well I think the man from Sky perfectly sums up today’s expectations compared to the neglect of the Mike Ashley era. In an entire year and two full transfer windows, Mike Ashley only allowed one senior player to be signed, Joe Willock, twice.

So low were expectations on deadline day in August (2021), Sky Sports’ Keith Downie explaining that he didn’t even bother staying on Tyneside back on the final day of that last transfer window…

Keith Downie who covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports – 30 January 2022:

“My 17th Deadline Day for Sky Sports News tomorrow – and the first one where there’s genuine positivity the night before, whoever I’m covering.

“August was so quiet I decided to travel to Leeds instead!

“Looking forward to tomorrow and hoping there’s some final day drama at Newcastle United.

“NB. Looking forward to Tuesday more.”

Monday morning brings an update from The Athletic, who indicate that (at least?) three more Newcastle United signings could be made today.

Dan Burn

Sunday brought news that a third bid had been accepted by Brighton. Sky Sports, The Athletic and others, all reporting that the 29 year old lifelong Newcastle United fan was on his way to Tyneside for a medical and to sign on the dotted line, the final transfer fee agreed, widely reported to be around the £13m mark for the left footed defender.

Matt Targett

The Villa left-back has emerged as a major deadline day ‘target’, The Athletic confirming on Monday morning that he is wanted by Eddie Howe.

Newcastle actually tried to sign Matt Targett on loan on deadline day in August 2017 after promotion to the Premier League but the deal didn’t happen. He was a 21 year old third choice at Southampton back then and eventually moved for £13m to Aston Villa in 2019.

Targett has been a pretty consistent first choice pick since then, indeed starting all 38 Premier League matches last season and 17 so far this season. However, Targett recently lost his place this month and Villa are widely reported as ready to let him go, with a sale to Newcastle or loan (with buying option) very likely today.

An attacking player

The Athletic report that Eddie Howe also hopes to bring in ‘an attacking player’ today.

Newcastle have been linked with a long list of possible signings in attacking positions (as they have in every position!) this month and no surprise if Jesse Lingard does finally manage to get his loan move to St James Park, with Man Utd finally lowering their outrageous demands to a more reasonable level. With no alternative clubs looking set to do a deal and the player not having started a Premier League game for Man Utd in over two years, this is the only option for the Old Trafford club if they want to bank some cash before Lingard is out of contract at the end of June and have somebody else pay his wages until then.

Personally, I think that if a deal for Jesse Lingard still isn’t possible, Newcastle will bring in somebody else to help in the goals and / or creativity department.

Outgoing

With three Newcastle United signings already made, it means that at least three of the current 25 man senior Premier League NUFC squad will have to drop out, when the new 25 man squad is named after the closure of the window. Only these players (plus those classed as under 21s ) able to play in the remaining 17 Premier League matches. Of course, any additional incoming signing today (unless classed as under 21) will mean another current player dropping out of the official squad, so if say three more Newcastle United signings are made by 11pm today, that would mean six dropping out.

If that is the case, I can’t honestly see all half a dozen managing to get a new club, almost certainly on loan, with at least one or two left out of the new 25 man squad and not getting a move.

Under 21 players Elliot Anderson (Luton?) and Matty Longstaff are heavily tipped to go out on loan today.

Whilst for those currently in the senior 25 man NUFC squad, it is widely reported that Freddie Woodman is set to go on loan to Bournemouth and Jeff Hendrick could end up at Middlesbrough.

Other names that would appear to be possible departures, depending to at least some extent on which incoming signings are made, are (in my opinion!) Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Jacob Murphy.

