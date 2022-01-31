Transfer Rumours

“Senior club source” – Club sticking at ‘only’ the six January Newcastle United signings

The January transfer window will close with six Newcastle United signings having been made over the course of this month.

This update comes from one of the most reliable journalists covering our mad mad club, George Caulkin.

Now with The Athletic, George says he has been informed by a ‘Newcastle United senior source’ that January will end with six players added to Eddie Howe’s squad.

With three Newcastle United signings already made and naming another three who should see their moves top Tyneside completed today.

These six Newcastle United additions…

7 January 2022

Kieran Trippier arrived for £12m seven days into the transfer window.

The defender having only months earlier played for England in the final of the Euros, that on the back of winning the title in Spain with Atletico Madrid AND having been named in the La Liga team of the season.

13 January 2022

Chris Wood signed for NUFC after they triggered the £25m buyout clause in his contract.

The striker having scored 10+ Premier League goals in each of the last four seasons.

30 January 2022

Bruno Guimaraes unveiled as a Newcastle United player.

Lyon detailing the transfer fee arrangements for the 24 year old Brazil international midfielder.

A guaranteed fee of £35m and then another £6.65m to be paid by NUFC later, dependent largely on them staying up this season.

(George Caulkin then naming the following three players, who he says this senior Newcastle United source has told him are set to complete their moves today.)

31 January 2022

Dan Burn – Sunday brought news that a third bid had been accepted by Brighton.

Sky Sports, The Athletic and others, all reporting that the 29 year old lifelong Newcastle United fan was on his way to Tyneside for a medical and to sign on the dotted line, the final transfer fee agreed, widely reported to be around the £13m mark for the left footed defender.

Matt Targett – After starting 55 of Villa’s last 57 PL matches, Matt Targett recently lost his place this month, when Digne signed from Everton.

Earlier this Monday morning, The Mail were first with the news that a loan deal has been agreed by Villa and Newcastle, with the player set to have his medical ahead of deal confirmation.

Hugo Etikite – The first news to break on deadline day regarding Newcastle United, was when The Mail, Sky Sports and others all reported a successful bid for the 19 year old exciting young Reims striker.

The offer that has been accepted is reported to be around the £25m mark but with significant potential future add-ons, reported to be possibly as high as £8m

George Caulkin does add a ‘never say never of course’ to this morning’s update BUT his senior NUFC source has stated that this is where the business will end for the window, with these six deals above completed.

With guaranteed transfer fees of £110m+, even without any add-ons this represents a figure far in excess of ALL transfer fees paid in Mike Ashley’s 14 January transfer windows, those 14 windows adding up to somewhere in the region of £90m spent altogether. With of course the vast majority of them seeing not a single player bought.

You can’t help but still wonder that if Man Utd did approach Newcastle United willing to agree a sensible fair deal for Jesse Lingard, whether it could end up as magnificent seven for NUFC…

As for outgoings, it is widely reported that Freddie Woodman is set to go on loan to Bournemouth and Jeff Hendrick could end up at Middlesbrough.

Other names that would appear to be possible departures, are Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Jacob Murphy.

