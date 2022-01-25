News

Ryan Fraser fine and now update on Joelinton injury picked up at Elland Road – Report

Saturday’s match at Elland Road became a war of attrition.

Both clubs with injury problems going into the match and by the end of the game, two very tired teams.

Thankfully, Newcastle United emerged as the more determined of the two sides as the game went on, taking the lead with 15 minutes left on the clock and unlucky not to extend that lead, as Leeds became more ragged. Yet another outrageous VAR / refereeing decision going against NUFC, as ASM denied a clear penalty.

After the match though, it has been a case of Eddie Howe counting up the casualties and walking wounded.

With three enforced subs through injury by the 69th minute, it meant the final 21 minutes plus added time had to be seen out by those left on the pitch in the visiting team.

Getting into the final stages, some players clearly struggling and would have been subbed off if it had been possible.

Worst of all was Ryan Fraser, who could hardly walk / jog by the end, never mind run. However, good news on him, as Eddie Howe has confirmed it was only cramp affecting the Scotland international and no lasting issues after the game.

Now on Tuesday morning there has been an update on Joelinton.

The Brazilian was forced off in the 42nd minute on Saturday and replaced by Sean Longstaff, seemingly suffering from a groin / upper thigh issue. Joelinton had received lengthy treatment on the pitch earlier and then when he went down again, couldn’t carry on and was forced off just ahead of half-time. A massive blow at the time, considering just how much better he has played under Eddie Howe.

It is Craig Hope of The Mail who has given this update on Tuesday morning and he says his information is that the Joelinton groin issue is not serious and he is expected to be fine for the Everton home match which is exactly two weeks today (Tuesday 8 February). A key match, as if Newcastle win they would go to within only a point of Everton.

Craig Hope usually has pretty good insight / information on what happens behind the scenes at Newcastle United, so hopefully on the ball with this update.

To be honest, this 17 day break between matches is perfect. Some fans have said it would have been great to carry the winning momentum into a game coming up quick BUT reality surely says otherwise.

With Lascelles, Joelinton and Dummett all forced off on Saturday and others obviously struggling towards the end, it has been ideal for them now to have break and chance to recuperate, whether that had been in Saudi Arabia or Whitley Bay.

The break in play also obviously gives Newcastle the chance to bring in more new signings AND will allow them time to integrate with the rest of the squad.

There is a real possibility of a far stronger team being able to line up against Everton in 14 days time AND a much better bench in reserve.

Whilst Hayden and Wilson will still be out, there is a chance Federico Fernandez might be coming back into the picture, whilst Jamal Lewis should be fully fit and ready to come in for this Everton match. If picking up again on his form under Eddie Howe, with Jamal Lewis and Kieran Trippier we could at last have two full-backs capable of keeping it tight at the back and contributing at the other end.

Naturally, we are all hoping that at least one centre-back will be coming in to vastly improve the quality in the middle of defence, whilst also other signings also arriving to help build a new look team.

In his Tuesday morning update, the man from The Mail says that Newcastle United are still waiting on an answer from the Man Utd end on Jesse Lingard, with an improved offer having been put on the table for them to consider.

A big week ahead on the transfer front and a massive fortnight for Eddie Howe to prepare current and new players for this massive game against Everton, plus what lies beyond.

