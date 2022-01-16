News

Rafa Benitez has been sacked – Everton Official Statement

Rafa Benitez has now been sacked.

An official statement (see below) on Sunday afternoon confirming the news.

A very brief announcement from Everton revealing the decision.

Saturday saw Everton lose 2-1 to Norwich City at Carrow Road.

That makes the Everton record over the past 12 Premier League matches one of nine defeats, two draws and only the one victory.

Rafa Benitez leaves Goodison Park with the club in lower mid-table, with 19 points from 19 games, six points above the relegation zone in fifteenth.

In truth, he never had a chance from the start, with a campaign from Everton fans to try and prevent his rumoured appointment and then ever since he got the job, many Everton supporters willing him to fail whatever the cost, simply to see the back of him.

After a gap of over two and a half years, Newcastle United fans were set to see a reunion with their former manager on 8 February at St James Park…

The full list of Premier League managers to go this season so far:

3 October 2021 – Xisco Munoz (Watford) with Claudio Ranieri announced 4 October 2021.

20 October 2021 – Steve Bruce (Newcastle United) with Eddie Howe announced 8 November 2021.

1 November 2021 – Nuno (Spurs) with Antonio Conte announced 2 November 2021.

6 November 2021 – Daniel Farke (Norwich City) with Dean Smith announced on the 15 November 2021.

7 November 2021 – Dean Smith (Aston Villa) with Steven Gerrard announced on the 11 November 2021.

21 November 2021 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man Utd) with Ralf Rangnick announced on 29 November 2021.

16 January 2022 – Rafa Benitez (Everton) sacked…

So that is seven gone already.

In the 2020/21 Premier League season, only four in total lost their jobs during the campaign.

Everton Official Announcement regarding Rafa Benitez:

Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as First Team manager.

Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the Club with immediate effect.

An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.’

