Premier League relegation odds see dramatic change as Newcastle United beat Leeds

Interesting to see the impact on the Premier League relegation odds after Saturday’s win at Elland Road for Newcastle United.

The bookies reacting following this dramatic win for Eddie Howe’s team, Jonjo Shelvey scoring in the 75th minute thanks to a goalkeeping era and a gutsy effort by the team to see the win out.

Newcastle United picking up their first away win of the season and with 23 games (all competitions) gone, only the second win overall.

Some quite significant moves already after these eight results so far this weekend:

Friday 21 January

Watford 0 Norwich 3

Saturday 22 January

Everton 0 Aston Villa 1

Brentford 1 Wolves 2

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1

Man Utd 1 West Ham 0

Southampton 1 Man City 1

Sunday 23 January

Arsenal v Burnley (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (2pm)

Leicester v Brighton (2pm)

Chelsea v Spurs (4.30pm)

These are now the Premier League relegation odds for the likely candidates from Skybet ahead of the matches on Sunday afternoon:

1/5 Norwich

1/3 Watford

8/15 Burnley

13/8 Newcastle United

5/1 Brentford

5/1 Everton

6/1 Leeds

25/1 Crystal Palace

25/1 Southampton

150/1 Leicester

250/1 Aston Villa

500/1 Brighton

750/1 Wolves

The most significant move is Newcastle United (13/8) is now suddenly finding themselves seen by the bookies and punters, as far more likely to stay up than go down. Whereas before this weekend, they were pretty much grouped with Watford and Burnley as likely two of these three to go down, as well as Norwich.

Current Premier League table ahead of matches on Sunday afternoon:

Despite their win on Friday night at Watford, Norwich still find themselves the overwhelming 1/5 favourites to go down, even though now they are outside the bottom three.

To round off the weekend, Newcastle United could really do with Arsenal not messing about and instead make sure they convincingly beat Burnley at the Emirates.

Everton are doing their best to join the relegation battle and are now priced at 5/1 to go down after making it one win in their last 14 PL matches. A lot of hype ahead of their home match with Villa about how things would be so much better than under Rafa, yet only one shot on target for Everton in the entire game as Villa were better than the 1-0 win suggests. If Newcastle beat Everton in the next match at St James Park, the gap will close to only one point between the two clubs and the Premier League relegation odds would significantly close between the pair.

Brentford have now lost six of their last seven matches after defeat at home to Wolves on Saturday and have played more (23) games than anybody else, now 5/1 they are looking like a team who could still potentially end up in trouble.

The other one who the bookies and punters see as potential relegation candidates are Leeds. Priced now at 6/1 for the drop, whereas if they had made it three wins in a row on Saturday against Newcastle, they would have been seen as pretty safe with an 11 points gap to the bottom three, rather than now only seven point after the NUFC win.

