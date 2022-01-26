News

Premier League official statement – Announce new Covid case rules for calling off matches

The Premier League have issued an official statement on Wednesday afternoon, the statement detailing new rules on criteria for matches to be postponed.

A meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs agreeing on this new criteria.

It means that from now on, if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to Covid, they must have at least four positive cases within their squad.

Premier League Official Statement – 26 January 2022:

‘Following a club meeting today, the Premier League’s COVID-19 match postponement guidance has been updated to include a COVID-19 impact threshold.

From now on, if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to COVID-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases within their squad.

This guidance will come into effect ahead of the next Premier League fixture on Saturday 5 February (Burnley v Watford).

Throughout the pandemic, the Premier League has adapted its guidance in response to the wider public health situation. The guidance was last updated in December in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The League’s postponement rules and guidance are designed to protect the wellbeing of players and staff, while maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition and the quality of squads playing League matches.

Club applications will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. The Premier League Board examines a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of COVID-19; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

The detail within all applications is scrutinised by the League’s specialist staff before the Board makes its decision.

Click here to read the updated guidance on the Premier League’s match postponement process.

It was also confirmed today that the Premier League’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures will be reviewed weekly, with the aim of them expiring on 28 February at the latest.

Measures include wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as testing.’

