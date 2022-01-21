Transfer Rumours

Newcastle worked ‘late into night’ to try and sign Jesse Lingard – Could be compromise soon

Jesse Lingard has emerged as one of Newcastle United’s top January targets.

The Manchester Evening News breaking the story on Wednesday and Newcastle having so far put in two loan offers but so far failing to land their man.

The 29 year old Jesse Lingard has less than six months on his contract and one thing is for sure, he won’t still be at Man Utd next season.

Jesse Lingard has played only 88 minutes of Premier League football this season and his last Premier League start for Manchester United was over 24 months ago, so clearly Lingard needs to get away from Old Trafford.

However, whilst Man Utd want to sell him this month and generate a transfer fee, Lingard himself wants a loan move elsewhere, so he will then be a free agent in the summer.

David Ornstein has given an update on the situation to Sky Sports on Friday morning. The journalist from The Athletic has proved to be very well informed with what is going on at Newcastle United, both with the transfer window and other issues at the club.

Ornstein says that Newcastle United have been throwing everything at signing Jesse Lingard, working long into the night to try and get him registered by the cut-off time today (12 noon), so that he could be signed in time to play some part at Leeds tomorrow.

The man from The Athletic says that things haven’t been able to be sorted in time for Leeds but that ‘if Newcastle are prepared to really push hard, then they may well get him.’

David Ornstein thinks a compromise could be reached that may see all three parties satisfied, Newcastle getting their man, Man Utd getting a transfer fee (far higher than what a loan fee would be) and Jesse Lingard getting regular first team football for the rest of the season AND having a relegation release clause. Something he states was not the case with either Trippier or Wood when signing for Newcastle and agreeing their contracts.

This is very reminiscent of six years ago, with Newcastle in relegation trouble they signed Andros Townsend for around £12m from Tottenham. He wasn’t getting his game at Spurs and had no future there, plus he was desperately hoping to make the England squad for the 2016 Euros. Townsend produced arguably the best form of his career, scoring four goals and getting two assists in 12 Premier League starts for Newcastle, though sadly United still went down.

That relegation seeing Andros Townsend leaving, when Crystal Palace triggered his relegation clause, reportedly leaving for the same £12m that Newcastle had paid for him.

Jesse Lingard scored nine and got four assists in 16 PL starts for West Ham last season, doing something similar for Newcastle would be massive.

David Ornstein of The Athletic talking to Sky Sports about Newcastle United attempts to sign Jesse Lingard – 21 January 2022:

“It is just impossible to predict, I’m sorry to say that, especially to Pete [Graves], but it is a very live, fluid, unpredictable situation that went on long into the night, with calls flying to and fro.

“Because Newcastle United are prepared to throw everything to get Jesse Lingard and that’s what it will take.

“It will take a huge offer because he doesn’t need to leave Manchester United, he becomes a free agent in the summer and will have his pick of clubs.

“So if Newcastle United are to lure him to St James Park, then they will have to blow him out of the water and I am told they are prepared to do that…but they will need to form an agreement with Manchester United and with Lingard himself.

“So I think Lingard would prefer a loan deal, so he can reassess his options in the summer, Manchester United would prefer a permanent deal…and Newcastle United would do whatever it takes.

“So if that is in the form of a permanent deal, then there’s going to have to be some sort of a release clause for Jesse Lingard, if Newcastle are relegated. To protect him and his future career aspirations.

“Newcastle have not put one of those [release clauses] in the contracts of Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier.

“So I think this is going to need a lot of negotiation. They [Newcastle] are going to miss the cut-off [12 noon Friday] for him to play at the weekend [at Elland Road], if he was to sign for Newcastle.

“That is why negotiations ramped up so frantically yesterday [Thursday], just if there was a glimmer of hope he could be registered in time [to play against Leeds].

“So now there is a bit of respite, a few more days after this weekend’s matches. There is a break of course, so let us see what happens.

“I still think there is a good chance he will stay at Manchester United BUT if Newcastle are prepared to really push hard, then they may well get him.

“There are other interested clubs but I don’t think Manchester United would be keen on the likes of Tottenham or West Ham taking him at this point.

“It looks like Newcastle or nothing.”

