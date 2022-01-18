Player Ratings

Newcastle v Watford player ratings results from NUFC fans – Clear MOTM and 2 other stand outs

The results of the Newcastle v Watford player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this 1-1 draw against relegation rivals?

Man of the match was Joelinton (6.7), the Brazilian continuing his much improved form under Eddie Howe. Though his mark could and should have been far higher, as he hit the woodwork first half and followed that up by volleying past the post when he should have scored. In a team where there are so few goalscorers, we really need Joelinton to be contributing there as well, to complete a total turn around in form.

Only two other players were rated 6.0 or better and I thought they were excellent.

Kieran Trippier (6.5) looked a class act and is set to be a great asset to this Newcastle team, hopefully improving some of those around him as well.

Whilst on the other side of the pitch, Paul Dummett (6.2) did really well after an absence of eight months with no football. Here’s hoping he can now stay fit.

There were then only two others who were rated 5.0 or higher by the supporters’ collective vote.

Allan Saint-Maximin (5.8) didn’t have one of his best games as he usually found at least two, if not three, opposition players around him. However, he scored an excellent solo goal that should have proved the winner.

At the other end of the pitch, I thought Martin Dubravka (5.6) had a much better game than his recent form and personally, I didn’t think he could have stopped the equaliser.

Speaking of the equaliser, Jamaal Lascelles (2.5) topped a really poor display when easily beaten by Pedro as Watford equalised. Gifting the opposition the ball a number of times, lack of pace, not great leadership, the NUFC captain is struggling.

Two other players dipped under the 4.0 rating mark.

Newcastle United having no decent control of the middle of the pitch, with Longstaff (3.5) and Shelvey (3.8) once again not up to it. Like central defence, central midfield desperately needing better players brought in.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7am Tuesday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Watford 1 – Saturday 15 January 3pm

Goals:

Watford:

Pedro 88

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 49

Possession was Watford 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Watford 12 Newcastle 18

Shots on target were Watford 5 Newcastle 1

Corners were Watford 4 Newcastle 6

Crowd: 52,223 (1,200 Watford)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Fraser (Murphy 74), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Almiron 86), Wood

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Darlow, Anderson, Lewis, Krafth, Willock, Ritchie

