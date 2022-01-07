News

Newcastle v Cambridge now guaranteed biggest FA Cup Saturday crowd – Cambridge confirm final away fans total

It is Newcastle v Cambridge tomorrow.

The FA Cup third round match that must be decided on the day as no replays in the third or fourth rounds, so extra time and then penalties if necessary, if scores are level at 90 minutes.

Thursday saw Newcastle United confirm that all home tickets are sold out.

Whilst on Friday, Cambridge United have confirmed the exact final total for their travelling supporters.

Cambridge having an allocation of 4,920 tickets and having failed to sell 90 of them by the cut-off point of 12 noon today, will have 4,830 fans making the journey to St James Park.

This guarantees that of the 21 FA Cup matches (see below) to be played on Saturday, Newcastle United will have by far the highest attendance.

Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham could potentially have a bigger crowd than Newcastle when they all play on Sunday, same with Man Utd on Monday.

FRIDAY 7 JANUARY 2022

Swindon Town v Manchester City at 8pm

SATURDAY 8 JANUARY 2022

Bristol City v Fulham at 12.30pm

Burnley v Huddersfield Town at 12.30pm

Coventry City v Derby County at 12.30pm

Hartlepool United v Blackpool at 12.30pm

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough at 12.30pm

Millwall v Crystal Palace at 12.45pm

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow at 3pm

Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon at 3pm

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading at 3pm

Leicester City v Watford at 3pm

Newcastle United v Cambridge United at 3pm

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers at 3pm

Port Vale v Brentford at 3pm

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United at 3pm

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion at 3pm

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers at 3pm

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle at 5.30pm

Chelsea v Chesterfield at 5.30pm

Hull City v Everton at 5.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Swansea City v Southampton at 5.30pm on BBC Wales

Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth at 5.30pm

SUNDAY 9 JANUARY 2022

Luton Town v Harrogate Town at 12:30pm

Cardiff City v Preston North End at 2pm on S4C

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City at 2pm

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town at 2pm

Stoke City v Leyton Orient at 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe at 2pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United at 2pm

West Ham United v Leeds United at 2.15pm

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal at 5.15pm

MONDAY 10 JANUARY 2022

Manchester United v Aston Villa at 7.55pm

Winning clubs in the third round are guaranteed to receive a minimum of £82,000 from the competition’s prize fund.