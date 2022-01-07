Newcastle v Cambridge now guaranteed biggest FA Cup Saturday crowd – Cambridge confirm final away fans total
It is Newcastle v Cambridge tomorrow.
The FA Cup third round match that must be decided on the day as no replays in the third or fourth rounds, so extra time and then penalties if necessary, if scores are level at 90 minutes.
Thursday saw Newcastle United confirm that all home tickets are sold out.
Whilst on Friday, Cambridge United have confirmed the exact final total for their travelling supporters.
Cambridge having an allocation of 4,920 tickets and having failed to sell 90 of them by the cut-off point of 12 noon today, will have 4,830 fans making the journey to St James Park.
This guarantees that of the 21 FA Cup matches (see below) to be played on Saturday, Newcastle United will have by far the highest attendance.
Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham could potentially have a bigger crowd than Newcastle when they all play on Sunday, same with Man Utd on Monday.
FRIDAY 7 JANUARY 2022
Swindon Town v Manchester City at 8pm
SATURDAY 8 JANUARY 2022
Bristol City v Fulham at 12.30pm
Burnley v Huddersfield Town at 12.30pm
Coventry City v Derby County at 12.30pm
Hartlepool United v Blackpool at 12.30pm
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough at 12.30pm
Millwall v Crystal Palace at 12.45pm
Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow at 3pm
Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon at 3pm
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading at 3pm
Leicester City v Watford at 3pm
Newcastle United v Cambridge United at 3pm
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers at 3pm
Port Vale v Brentford at 3pm
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United at 3pm
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion at 3pm
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers at 3pm
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle at 5.30pm
Chelsea v Chesterfield at 5.30pm
Hull City v Everton at 5.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Swansea City v Southampton at 5.30pm on BBC Wales
Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth at 5.30pm
SUNDAY 9 JANUARY 2022
Luton Town v Harrogate Town at 12:30pm
Cardiff City v Preston North End at 2pm on S4C
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City at 2pm
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town at 2pm
Stoke City v Leyton Orient at 2pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe at 2pm
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United at 2pm
West Ham United v Leeds United at 2.15pm
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal at 5.15pm
MONDAY 10 JANUARY 2022
Manchester United v Aston Villa at 7.55pm
Winning clubs in the third round are guaranteed to receive a minimum of £82,000 from the competition’s prize fund.
