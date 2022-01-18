News

Newcastle United young stars impress in 3-2 win in front of Eddie Howe at St James Park

Newcastle United’s young stars had the chance to impress Eddie Howe, as the NUFC Head Coach watched on as they played for a chance to be in the last 16 of the FA Youth Cup.

The game had been moved to St James Park and the NUFC Under 18s relishing the chance to play there, as they racked into a 3-0 lead.

Colchester Under 18s had beaten Arsenal 3-0 in the previous round but found themselves trailing by that same scoreline on Tyneside.

Newcastle taking the lead after only 12 minutes thanks to an own goal from Colchester’s Ellis Sullivan.

An entertaining game for the crowd of 1,279 saw chances at both ends but at the break it was still 1-0 to the home side.

Just over a quarter of an hour into the second-half, Newcastle United were heading for a comfortable win, or so it seemed.

Callum McNally and Michael Ndiweni having added further goals to make it 3-0.

Colchester pulled one back with what looked a consolation goal on 76 minutes, only for another one from the visitors a few minutes into added time to make it 3-2 and an uncomfortable remainder of injury time.

Due to a series of injuries, there were 11 minutes in total of added time to see out but thankfully the Newcastle United youngsters kept it at 3-2.

This sends them into the last 16 and a fifth round match at Blackpool.

Newcastle United Under 18s 3 Colchester United Under 18s 2

Newcastle United:

M.Thompson, McNally (Charlton 81), Beresford, J.Miley, C.Thompson, Stewart (Powell 59), Parkinson, Huntley, Turner-Cooke (L.Miley 42), Ndiweni, Crossley

