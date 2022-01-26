Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United submit offer for Bruno Guimaraes – Report

Wednesday morning brings news that Newcastle United have made an offer for Bruno Guimaraes.

The 24 year old Brazil international midfielder plays his club football for Lyon.

News of the bid comes from the usually reliable Athletic, in a report from David Ornstein and Chris Waugh.

Newcastle fans have wondered throughout this transfer window about the relatively minimal speculation / links with midfield targets, considering how weak this area is in the current NUFC first team squad.

However, The Athletic say that Bruno Guimaraes is the top midfield target for Eddie Howe and that Newcastle United have now made a formal offer for the player.

The bid for the player has been reported to be around the 40m euros (approx £33.5m) mark and The Athletic say that their information is that the Newcastle offer is very close to what Lyon have determined as their asking price.

They also report that sources have said that Bruno Guimaraes himself is keen on a move to Newcastle United.

In 21 Ligue 1 starts (12 sub appearances), the 24 year old Brazilian scored three goals and got one assist last season. Whilst this time, in 22 starts (4 sub appearances) in Ligue 1 and the Europa League, Bruno Guimaraes is yet to score but has five assists.

Lyon are eleventh in Ligue 1, so struggling to get into any European competition next season. Which then leads to their willingness to potentially trade now if a suitable bid is made, rather than wait for the summer.

The Athletic also say that after arriving in Saudi Arabia at the weekend with the first team squad, Amanda Staveley held a meeting with the Saudi based majority ownership to decide their approach to this final week of the transfer window, including today there are now six days left to bring in new players before the window closes at 11pm on Monday (31 January) night.

