Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United seal Dan Burn transfer with third bid – Flying up now for medical

Newcastle United offered £8m earlier this week for Dan Burn, which was turned down by Brighton.

Then Saturday saw The Athletic reporting that their information was an improved offer of £10m plus add-ons for the lifelong Newcastle United supporter, had also been turned down.

However, third time lucky.

Sky Sports revealing on Sunday morning that yet another offer has now finally been accepted by the south coast club.

The broadcaster detailing that the successful bid for the 29 year old was £13m.

Dan Burn now flying up to Tyneside for his medical and to complete the deal.

All three parties getting what they want / need.

Newcastle United getting a versatile Premier League quality defender who can play left-back and centre-back.

Brighton having maximised the money they could receive for a player with less than 18 months on his contract.

Dan Burn returning for another go at the club he supports, having been on NUFC’s books as a kid.

Bruno Guimaraes also set to be officially confirmed very soon, according to reports across the media.

We were interested to see what the Brighton fans were saying about the potential Dan Burn move to Newcastle United and on Friday had a look at some comments via their North Stand Chat message board, this is a small sample of them:

‘I suspect Newcastle will up their offer to £11 or £12m for Burn & he will want to go for family reasons & financial ones.

Hope I’m wrong but I think it is more likely than not – Unless they have another centre half identified.

At 12M they would actually be paying a premium given he’s in his last 18 months of contract.’

‘They’ve paid ‘buy-out’ clauses for their only two signings to date in this window. Every other target’s club is adding a nice fat Saudi tax to their players’ fees. Quite funny.

They’ll probably do their remaining signings on the 31st as clubs lower their demands. It’s going to be a busy and expensive day for the Geordies.’

‘He was a Newcastle fan as a kid and comes from the area – I’m sure he’d want to play for them and that could be a reason for him wanting to go.

He’d also double (minimum I would imagine) his money – what’s wrong with him wanting to increase his salary? – Nothing wrong with that being a reason to leave either.’

‘£8-£10m is a DERISORY offer for an experienced Premier League defender at a top 10 PL club, who is a regular and important part of our team, and still has a good 3-4 years in him. Its indicative of the chancers and amateurs pulling the strings at that clown college now.

Get to £15m and Bloom MIGHT come and sit at the table. Otherwise – don’t waste our time.’

‘I hope Dan doesn’t go he has proved to be a superb defender.’

‘Maybe we need to reassess who Dan Burn is – one of the very best around right now…?’

‘Don’t worry, the price will go up as the end of the window approaches…they are getting desperate, none of their targets seem to be sticking.’

