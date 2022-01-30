Opinion

Newcastle United players – Who to drop?

As the transfer window draws to a close, Newcastle United’s transfer business shows definite progress.

Already with a full squad of 25 senior Newcastle United players (plus likes of Elliot Anderson and Matty Longstaff who still qualify as under 21s), some will have to be dropped from the official Premier League 25 man squad to see out the rest of this 2021/22 season.

Some may be loaned out, some sold, some praying for game time with the Under 23s.

It is always a risk, speculating at the 11th hour. What we do know is that we have signed Tripper, Wood and Bruno. All of this trio amongst the Newcastle United players who will be definitely named in the senior squad of 25 for the rest of this campaign.

We hotly await news of Lingard, Burn, another striker perhaps, maybe more.

There are different perspectives. The obvious approach is one in, one out per position. To do that, the question has to be asked about whether the current balance in the squad is right. If not, it is a chance to rebalance and even to create some tactical flexibility with some who can multi-task. Conventional wisdom suggests three keepers and a player plus cover for each position.

There is also a possibility that for any more incoming players, outbound players could be used in part exchange.

To start with, the lack of balance under Bruce and Ashley saw four goalkeepers named in the current NUFC Premier League squad, a situation just about unique in the Premier League years. Woodman has proved popular previously out on loan, is young and still developing, he seems to be an obvious choice for short-term game time elsewhere.

In defence, Trippier should be the preferred starter at right back. Cover comes in the shape of Manquillo, Murphy and Krafth, the first of those having also put in a shift or two on the left, Murphy being a more attacking option and Krafth having been used as cover in the middle.

In central defence, Burn would seem to be an almost automatic choice, unless used at left back… Schar is nearing the end of his current contract, Fernandez injured but has a touch of class. Lascelles is club captain. Most supporters would probably agree that Clark has not been at the top of his game this season and the first on our outbound list.

At left back, Dummett is now back from injury, Manquillo already mentioned. Ritchie has filled in many a time. Jamal Lewis is to date our most expensive full back signing and has potential. Of these, Ritchie, despite being a motivator is towards the end of his Premier League career, at least in his former attacking role. Dummett always provides local passion.

If homes or loans can be found for them, Clark, Ritchie, Lewis and Krafth could be up for grabs in one way or another, perhaps even Schar, especially if we sign another defender, maybe two.

Midfield has become more complicated, given the new leases of life some of the more established players have found under Howe. Bruno would seem to be first choice in the holding role. Hayden is injured. Shelvey has been transformed at times, Joelinton transformed totally in his new role.

We also have in central midfield Sean Longstaff, towards the end of his current contract. Hendrick has hardly set the world alight and the most obvious potential departure.

On the attacking component of midfield, Willock was signed as a box-to-box man but not featured as prominently as he did last season. Almiron can be debated as to whether he is an advanced midfielder or striker, his stats suggesting the former.

Wide players gives more room for debate. Fraser has started to look the part. Almiron could come into this category too. Saint-Maximin could be classed as wide or a central attacker. Ritchie is another, Murphy also on the right flank.

Up front, Wood has already come in with Wilson injured. When fit, will two strikers be sufficient? Gayle has not been a preferred pick for a while and, given his record in the second tier, must surely be in demand for Championship clubs.

We could still buy or loan in another striker. If experienced, then Gayle must surel haver been negotiating a deadline day move. It makes sense for the club to look at youth too, under 21s not taking up a senior squad place. Should we be hopeful for Ekitike?

OK, so it is all guesswork, but let’s look at some of the possibilities, as closely as we can on a like for like basis.

Woodman on loan – creates more flexibility.

Trippier in, Krafth out.

Wood in, Gayle out.

Bruno in, Hendrick out.

Left back in? Ritchie out.

Burn in, Clark out.

Another striker in, use the flexibility created by a GK loan.

Lingard in? Murphy loan.

There may be others but that leaves us with a squad looking something like:

GK Dubravka, Darlow, Gillepsie.

RB Trippier, Manquillo.

LB Lewis, Dummett (A N Other?)

CB Lascelles, Fernandez, Burn, Schar.

DM Bruno, Hayden.

AM Willock, Lingard(?), Joelinton, Shelvey, S Longstaff / A N Other.

Wide Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Fraser, A N Other.

Striker Wilson, Wood , AN Other.

Plus A N Other Under 21 striker.

It’s all fun and speculation and in 24 hours, would in times gone, be wrapping for fish and chips on Tuesday.

Talking of fish and chips, once upon a time, Chris Waddle swapped NUFC for a “champagne club”, one which we fed a lot of talent to in the past, from Ginola, Gazza and Sir Les to Burkinshaw and others beside. We haven’t even mentioned Deli Allie yet!

We can at least look forward to a Premier League squad of Newcastle United players that has every chance of staying in the top tier and an under 23 squad getting the benefit of some experienced overage players.

