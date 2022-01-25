News

Newcastle United player making headlines back in home country with charity contribution

Jeff Hendrick has been making the headlines in the Republic of Ireland.

The Newcastle United midfielder doing his bit to help a homeless charity.

A Lending Hand helps homeless people in Dublin and previously, Jeff Hendrick and international teammate Robbie Brady donated a storage shed and provided other help last year (2021).

Now, Jeff Hendrick has been back again, in person, donating clothing and sleeping bags to rough sleepers via the same charity.

Charity organiser Keira Gill describing Jeff Hendrick as an ‘Irish legend who never forgets where he came from.’

The Jeff Hendrick charity donation reported by breakingnews.ie, who further quote charity organiser Keira Gill:

“[The donation] Was delivered to the door by the amazing Jeff.

“This is the second year he has so kindly donated brand new tracksuit tops, waterproof jackets, socks, underwear, fleece tops and sleeping bags for our homeless people.

“Jeff is originally from Coolock and gives back to his community like a true Irish gentleman.

“Even with his busy schedule and hectic lifestyle, he still remembers our homeless people and the value in giving back.

“We would be lost without this kind of support.

“It means we can keep people safe and alive for one more night.”

Always good to hear when any Newcastle United player is giving back to the community, whether on Tyneside or where they were born and bred.

Jeff Hendrick looks sure to move out this month, even if only on loan, from Newcastle United, as he is set to not make the official Premier League squad for the second half of the season.

Reports earlier on Tuesday have claimed he could be on his way to Middlesbrough.

