Newcastle United owners meet with players after Cambridge disaster

The NUFC players have met the Newcastle United owners.

Eddie Howe revealing that following the defeat to Cambridge United, the trio of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Amanda Staveley, and Mehrdad Ghodoussi went to the home dressing room.

Whilst news of the visit has predictably led to certain journalists and pundits trying to put a negative connotation on the meeting…

Eddie Howe instead insists that the Newcastle United owners were simply expressing their support to the NUFC squad. Telling the players that everybody is in this together, in terms of the fight to ensure the club aren’t relegated this season.

The NUFC Head Coach adding that the club’s owners followed up the supportive visit to the players, by then doing the same with Howe and his coaching team.

Whatever was and wasn’t said, it has to be seen as a positive that Newcastle United Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was there in person to see both the incredible support of a sold out St James Park for a third round FA Cup game AND just how limited the team / squad are in terms of creativity and goalscoring in particular, aside from ASM and the absent Callum Wilson.

Seeing Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi at every match, Jamie Reuben at the vast majority, plus Yasir Al-Rumayyan at a fair few as well, is such a refreshing change to the days of Mike Ashley at times going as long as around a whole year without going to any matches.

The owners have made clear that they want to do significant business in this transfer window, as just like the fans, they recognise the massive weaknesses in this unbalanced squad that they and Eddie Howe have inherited.

As well as having a defence that has seriously suffered from a lack of proper investment for a number of years, the lack of goalscorers in this team / squad is just as patently clear, as the Newcastle United owners saw at first hand for themselves on Saturday. The first half should have seen the game won as NUFC created a lot of very good chances and as well as the visiting keeper played, it was the home side’s weak finishing that was the main factor.

Eddie Howe revealing that the Newcastle United owners visited the players after the Cambridge defeat:

“They did pop in to see the players, [though] I personally wasn’t in there for that.

“Then they saw me with my coaching team after.

“I believe they were very supportive to the players.

“Highlighting the fact that we are very much in this fight to stay in the league together and they [the Newcastle United owners] are very much behind everybody.

“I can’t thank them enough for that support.

“I think it was really beneficial for the players to be able to see that and hear that, because this journey we’re going on currently and this fight we’re in to stay in this division, is a united effort from everybody at the club.

“The supporters are playing their part, no doubt, they’ve been magnificent, and the owners wanted to show their support for the players, which is really welcome for me.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1 – Saturday 8 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Cambridge:

Ironside 56

Newcastle:

Possession was Cambridge 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Cambridge 7 (4) Newcastle 23 (10)

Shots on target were Cambridge 4 (2) Newcastle 9 (6)

Corners were Cambridge 1 (1) Newcastle 12 (5)

Crowd: 51,395 (4,830 Cambridge)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Schar, Ritchie (Manquillo 78), Shelvey, Sean Longstaff (Almiron 60), Murphy (Willock 60), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Dummett, Hendrick, Anderson, White

