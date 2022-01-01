News

Newcastle United official announcement – Two players return from loan clubs

A Newcastle United official announcement on Saturday afternoon has confirmed the return of two players from loan spells.

The 22 year old midfielder Rodrigo Vilca returning to St James Park after the first half of the season was spent at Doncaster Rovers.

Whilst 21 year old Matty Longstaff is back on Tyneside after his loan at Aberdeen.

Interesting to see what the next moves are for these and other young players at the club.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 January 2022:

‘Matty Longstaff has returned to Newcastle United following the expiration of his loan with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old headed to Pittodrie in August, having signed a one-year extension to his contract at St. James’ Park, but made only five appearances under former Magpies midfielder Stephen Glass.

The former England under-20 international memorably scored the winner against Manchester United on his Premier League debut in October 2019 – one of three goals he scored in his breakthrough campaign – but played only five times last season following a long-term injury.

Meanwhile, Peruvian Rodrigo Vilca has returned to Tyneside from a loan spell with Doncaster Rovers.

The 22-year-old playmaker joined the Magpies from Deportivo Municipal in October 2020, signing a four-year contract and joining up with United’s under-23 side.

His six-month loan spell at the Keepmoat Stadium saw Vilca score twice in 13 appearances in all competitions for the League One club.’

