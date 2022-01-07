Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United official announcement – 22 year old winger permanent move to League 1 club

Kieran Trippier was confirmed as Newcastle United’s first signing of the January transfer window on Friday morning, followed up in the afternoon by the first departure – Rosaire Longelo.

The former West Ham youth player has been at St James Park for three and a half years but failed to challenge for a place in the first team squad.

Newcastle United making an official announcement that the now 22 year old Rosaire Longelo has joined Accrington Stanley on a permanent basis.

The now former NUFC winger could be set for an early chance to take points off Sunderland, with the Mackems scheduled to visit Accrington Stanley in eight days time, on Saturday 15 January.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Winger Rosaire Longelo has completed a permanent transfer to League One outfit Accrington Stanley from Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Magpies’ Academy in the summer of 2018 from West Ham United, made 73 appearances for Newcastle’s second-string during a four-year stint on Tyneside.

He was also part of the under-23s squad which reached the Premier League 2 Division Two play-off final and Premier League Cup final during the 2018/19 campaign.

Newcastle United Academy Manager, Steve Harper, said: “Rosaire has reached the age where he needs to be playing first-team football and we’re happy to have helped him get the opportunity to do so.

“We’d like to thank Ros for his contribution since his arrival at the club and wish him all the best in the future. Good luck, Ros!”

