Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United now step up serious moves to sign BOTH Diego Carlos and Sven Botman

Newcastle United are now seriously pushing to sign both Sven Botman AND Diego Carlos.

Eddie Howe and the new Newcastle owners looking to bring in what would be a completely new central defensive partnership.

With Kieran Trippier a great start and through the door in the first week of the window, to sign one, or even possibly…two, highly rated central defenders as well, would be mind blowing.

For the uninitiated, Newcastle United currently still rely on central defensive options from the Championship days of 2016/17, the likes of Lascelles, Clark, Dummett and Hayden. Plus budget buys Schar, Krafth and Fernandez who cost around £13m between the three of them. The only relatively major defensive spend in the current NUFC squad being £15m Jamal Lewis, who Steve Bruce bought and then refused to give a single Premier League game to in his final eight months at the club, but who was actually showing some real promise before injury, after Eddie Howe came in and got him involved.

Anyway, back to the new and properly ran ambitious Newcastle United…

It is David Ornstein of The Athletic who is yet again leading the way with the news on Newcastle United transfers, as has been the case with other areas of the club recently, such as the search for a Director of Football.

Ornstein first revealed Newcastle’s interest in Sven Botman in early December, then gave news of the first offer going in from Newcastle and then after that was rejected, on Friday morning revealing that an improved second bid had gone in. A second offer which another journalist, Ben Jacobs, has given extra detail on (see below), with Lille setting an absolute starting point of £30m when it comes to offers for Botman and Newcastle now raising their bid to around the £33m mark. Jacobs saying that Lille don’t want to sell BUT Newcastle really pushing them now in terms of temptation, though for a deal to happen the French club would also want protection assurances of future money to come if / when the player succeeds at Newcastle United and / or is later sold on for a far higher transfer fee.

As well as the young Dutch defender who turns 22 on Wednesday, David Ornstein insists that Newcastle United are still pursuing serious efforts to sign Diego Carlos. The man from The Athletic stating that Newcastle are stepping up their bid for the 28 year old Brazilian who is a key player for Sevilla, as they chase Real Madrid for the La Liga title, currently five points behind the leaders but with a game in hand, plus eight points clear of third.

To land one of Sven Botman or Diego Carlos would represent a massive upgrade for Newcastle United, whilst if both are recruited…

David Ornstein says that Botman is the very top Newcastle target and the one who they’d be prepared to pay more for, though he adds that Sevilla are more ready to do a deal at the right price for Diego Carlos, than the French club are with the Dutch defender, BUT the Newcastle United owners are trying to strike deals for the pair.

It isn’t difficult to see why the pair would be targeted…

One right (Carlos) one left footed (Botman), one 21 (Botman) and one 28 (Carlos), whilst at least on the surface and what your eyes tell you, their playing styles would also appear to very much complement each other.

Ornstein, says that as well as chasing two centre-backs and having recruited a right-back, Newcastle United are also actively looking to bring in a striker and midfielder ASAP this month, as well as a left-back.

Newcastle United have been previously widely reported as having a number of targets for each position they want to strengthen in this window and The Athletic say that if Botman proves impossible to land in January, Newcastle are also looking at Monaco’s promising 20 year old Benoit Badiashile as an alternative.

Watch this space.

Ben Jacobs via Twitter giving more detail to the second bid for Sven Botman that David Ornstein revealed on Friday:

“As per David Ornstein, I can confirm Newcastle United have submitted an improved bid for Lille’s Sven Botman.

“Told it’s in the region of 40m euros (just under £33m).

“Lille still reluctant to sell in January and Botman isn’t desperate to leave either before summer. It’s a strong offer, though.

“Lille will be forced to accept some offers, due to their financial situation, but they’ve sold Ikone, have interest for Celik and will get a fee for David in the summer. They don’t want to lose too many before Chelsea in the Champions League unless forced to or offers just too good to reject.

“With Botman, I sense it’s less about the fee and more about certain add ons. Lille will want to make sure they cash in again if Botman / Newcastle succeed or if a future sale happens for an even bigger fee.

“Lille have always been firm on a minimum price (30m), so Newcastle’s new offer now gives both Botman and Lille a decision to make, whereas the first bid was pretty quickly dismissed. As I’ve said many times, Lille’s preference remains to keep Botman, but Newcastle United hoping money talks.”

